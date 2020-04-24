Dumpis: observations suggest Latvia may have reached the peak of COVID-19 spread

The growing number of dead patients and this week’s relatively unchanged number of hospitalized patients may be indicative that we have reached the peak of COVID-19 infection, admits Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis.

«However, this does not mean this is the end and infection cases will go down from here,» explains the infectologist, predicting that «likely it will remain the current level if the number of new cases does not reduce».

At the same time, the expert predicts that if the established testing strategy does not turn out successful, Latvia can expect a slight increase of the number of hospitalization cases.

Commenting on this week’s developments with the spread of COVID-19, Dumpis stresses the number of new patients remains the same as a week prior, which, according to the infectologist, means the spread of the epidemic will continue, but in a controlled way.

The infectologist is nonetheless concerned about more and more infection cases among medical staff.

«We need to expand the volume and geography of testing to be safe we have found the majority of infected people,» said Dumpis, stressing this approach «would help better plan hospitalizations and future long-term restrictions».

As previously reported, yesterday there was another death of a COVID-19 patient in Latvia. This means the total number of deaths caused by coronavirus COVID-19 has reached 12 in this country.