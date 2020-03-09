Dutch court starts trial into flight MH17, murder of 298 people in Ukraine

A court in the Netherlands, is opening proceedings into the downing of the flight MH17 and the murder of 298 people in 2014, in eastern Ukraine. Three Russian and one Ukrainian citizen is the suspect, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

The investigators of the Joint Investigation Team have stated that they have the evidence that on July 17, 2014, in the passenger plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine using a BUK missile system that came from a military base in Russia.

The accused are Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, who are described as former workers of Russian intelligence services, as well as Leonid Kharchenko, who is described as a rebel fighter in eastern Ukraine, BBC reports.

Neither country extradites its citizens; however, one of the Russians will be represented by a defence team in the courtroom and the court has stated it is also prepared to accept testimony from them by video link, BBC reports.