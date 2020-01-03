Džineta Innusa appointed as board chairperson of Rīgas satiksme

Latvian Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Džineta Innusa has been appointed as chairperson of the board of public transport company Rīgas satiksme.

On Thursday, 2 January, the council of Rīgas satiksme (RS) met with the company’s newly-elected board. During the meeting participants decided to appoint Innusa as the new board chairperson.

As previously reported, the new board of RS will consist of Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Džineta Innusa, Road Traffic Safety Directorate board member Jānis Golubevs, ex-Olainfarm board member and SEB Bank Baltic Accounts and Operations manager Inga Krūkle, as well as interim RS board members Emīls Jakrins and Elīna Epalte-Drulle.

A total of 176 contenders applied for the RS board members selection process.

As noted by the company’s council chairman Rolands Klincis, the most important criteria used by the selection committee was the ability to ensure uninterrupted function of the company, quality management and risk management.

RS was left without a board after Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) commenced an investigation of the public transport company’s procurements. KNAB commenced a criminal process in relation to three RS procurements: the 2016 low-floor tram procurement worth EUR 62 597 477, the 2013 procurement of trolleybuses worth EUR 131 646 135, as well as the 2013 procurement of buses worth EUR 75 808 297. The criminal process investigates bribery of officials and money laundering.