Dzintars: Lembergs should follow Reizniece-Ozola’s advice and leave politics

Aivars Lembergs, the suspended mayor of Ventspils accused of serious crimes and applied with sanctions by the US government, should follow his colleague Dana Reizniece-Ozola’s advice and leave politics entirely, said chairman of the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» Raivis Dzintars in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 17 December.

The fact that Lembergs is part of a ruling political party in Ventspils (For Latvia and Ventspils), which, in turn, is part of Latvia’s nation-level party Union of Greens and Farmers, creates problems not only for Ventspils but also the country, said Dzintars. He stressed that problems are created not only by the lack of clarity but also how far Lembergs’ influence reaches out.

He added that only way Lembergs can resolve the uncertainty observed in Ventspils is by leaving politics entirely.

Mentioning the collection of signatures in favour of Saeima’s dismissal, Dzintars said UGF should look before it jumps with its Saeima dismissal campaign.

Ventspils Freeport is in dire need of a rapid solution

Dzintars stressed that to save Ventspils Freeport from US sanctions, it is necessary to find a rapid solution. The only rational solution now is for a new company to take over Ventspils Freeport’s functions.

Read also: Coalition agrees to found AS Ventas osta to perform Ventspils Freeport’s functions

The politician said this is an unprecedented situation and there aren’t many experts able to recommend what should be done. Creation of a new company is the most important step.