E-services in other EU countries available to Latvian e-ID card holders

Latvia has become the second country among Nordic Countries and Baltic States whose national electronic identification tools can be used to receive cross-border e-services in other European Union member states, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM).

Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Estonia and Lithuania became the first countries that have provided the opportunity for Latvian eID holders to receive e-services on portals of these countries, the ministry notes.

To improve state and private online services and efficiency of e-commerce in the EU, Europe has adopted Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services (eIDAS) regulation. This regulation states that EU member states have 12 months to adopt other member states’ electronic identification tools to make them valid to receive public e-services.

At the end of 2019, the European Commission published Latvia’s reported national electronic identification scheme, which includes eSignature tools: eID card, eSignature mobile and eSignature card. This means the transition period for Latvia’s electronic identification system’s publication has commenced. During this process, EU member states will need to integrate in their internet platforms Latvia’s published eID tools, explains the ministry.

A number of EU member states – Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Estonia and Lithuania – have already started to recognize Latvia’s system.

This means Latvian residents are able to use their eID cards to receive cross-border services on national portals of those countries.

«Already Latvia is among the leaders in Europe when it comes to e-services. The country offers its residents a number of free digital tools – eID card (which includes electronic identification and eSignature), eSignature mobile and eSignature card, as well as official e-mail address. These are the only identity confirmation tools in Latvia that have received international recognition. On top of that, Latvia has become the first and only EU member state to have developed e-Identity confirmation tool, which is the only completely mobile solution and is not dependent on other data carriers,» comments the ministry’s representatives.

According to Latvia’s State Radio and Television Centre, there has been an increase in demand for eID cards and eSignature solutions in March 2020. Compared to the previous year, eID card usage has doubled in March, reaching 231 000 times.