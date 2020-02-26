bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 26.02.2020
EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook

LETA
February 26, 2020

European Commission, coronavirus, Latvia, GDP, growth, outlook, risksBecause of the coronavirus Covid-19 may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook, according to European Commission’s (EC) representatives in Latvia.

EC’s report on Latvia published on Wednesday, 26 February, mentions that the country’s GDP growth may be 2.3% in 2020 and 2.4% in 2021.

Compared to the outlook for Latvia’s GDP growth in 2020 reported by EC in autumn 2019, the topical outlook has been reduced by 0.3 percentage points – from 2.6% to 2.3%.

EC’s topical Latvian economic growth outlook did not include the risks associated with the spread of the coronavirus, which, as previously reported by economists, may worsen Latvia’s GDP growth outlook for 2020.

EC representatives in Latvia admit the spread of the coronavirus and possible influence on global economy may force EC to review Latvia’s GDP outlook for 2020. Details will be known later in spring.

EC’s report on Latvia mentions that in spite of reduced investments the country’s economic activity remains stable.

The report mentions that the main reforms in Latvia are progressing well, but it remains problematic to ensure growth benefits all public classes. Although it is estimated investments will reduce, it is expected Latvia’s growth will remain stable thanks to a strong labour market, which contributes to private consumption growth, the report mentions.

EC admits that when looking from a long-term perspective, Latvia is only of Europe’s leaders when it comes to convergence. However, as the country becomes wealthier, its income growth will depend more and more on investments in human capital and innovations, whose contribution so far has been limited.

Public finances generally remain stable as the state debt reduces. Nevertheless, growth has not been fully inclusive, because inequality remains high and far-away regions in Latvia are behind Riga. Latvia’s main challenges for the next decade include reaching the average EU indexes, de-carbonization of the economy and more expansive distribution of growth benefits, as well as resolution of the problem of declining population, EC admits.

February 26, 2020

Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival

Lithuania, which to date, has not diagnosed any cases of the novel coronavirus, has introduced a state emergency status to make preventive steps against the possible arrival and spread of the virus, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

February 26, 2020

Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga

Harmony political party has picked Russian schools protector and supporter Konstantīns Čekušins as its leading candidate for snap elections in Riga City Council.

February 26, 2020

Ukraine to have Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has announced that on February 26 the country would annually mark the Day of the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform reports.

February 26, 2020

SIFFA director: Latvia has the second lowest cancer treatment funding in Europe

Over the course of two years, Latvia’s list of state-compensated medicines has been expanded with only two modern generation medicines for cancer treatment, which is less when compared to Lithuania and Estonia, as reported by Association of International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.

February 26, 2020

Next EU planning period to focus on climate-friendly economy’s transformation

As talks among members states on the EU multi-year budget continue, the topic of the size of the funding Latvia may receive after 2020 and under which conditions remains open. But even now it is clear that in relation to EU investments on all levels it will be necessary to change the established paradigm very significantly, according to Latvia’s Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.

February 26, 2020

Belarus looking forward to EUR 58M compensation from Russia for polluted oil

Belarus, who received from Russia a half a million tonnes of poor-quality oil, is planning after long negotiations to receive a compensation worth 56 million euros, according to Belarusian state news agency BelTA.

February 26, 2020

Latvian prime minister urges justice minister to «do his homework» before accusing others

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš urges New Conservative Party leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to «do his homework» before criticizing other ministers.

February 26, 2020

New chairman of Rail Baltic Estonia to focus on keeping works on schedule

In the Estonian state company Rail Baltic Estonia, the post of the chairman will be taken up by Tõnu Grünberg, who has been tasked with keeping construction works on schedule and ensuring continued funding, ERR reports.

February 26, 2020

Latvian ministers disagree on proposal for online alcohol trade

As ministers disagree, Latvian government decides not to push to the Saeima amendments to the Handling of Alcoholic Beverages Law that provide permitting alcohol trade in Latvia over the internet.

February 26, 2020

No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative

In Estonia, the tests on the new coronavirus have been carried out to four people bringing consistently negative results, according to the Estonian Health Board as cited by ERR.

February 26, 2020

Latvian government supports National Development Plan in spite of objections from ministers

On Tuesday, 25 February, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported the final redaction of the National Development Plan 2021-2027 prepared by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre. Certain ministers, however, voiced objections and concerns about it.

February 26, 2020

Russia objects to ceasefire in Syria as increased violence claims more lives

With warfare in Syria between government-Russian forces and opposition rebel groups continuing to claim new civilian lives, Russia has rejected the chance of ceasefire as it branded its opponents terrorists not to compromised with, German public broadcaster DW reports.

February 26, 2020

Latvian Saeima plans to ban the use of Soviet and Nazi Germany uniforms in public events

On Tuesday, 25 February, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee supported in the third reading amendments that provide for banning the use of uniforms used by armed forces and law enforcement units of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, as well as uniform elements, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

February 26, 2020

After Germany carnival attack, number of hurt people increases

German police, which investigates the incident of a car being driven into a crowd of people during a carnival, has stated that 52 people have been hurt in the incident. 35 of them are still being treated in hospital British public broadcaster BBC reports.

February 26, 2020

JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions

According to the New Conservative Party, the so-called Magnitsky list of sanctions should be expanded with other Latvian oligarchs. Particularly, the party hints of hoping to see ex-politician Andris Šķēle among those on the list.

February 25, 2020

Canary Island hotel on lock-down over coronavirus

In Spanish Canary Islands, a hotel accommodating several thousand guests has been locked down by health authorities following the visit of an Italian doctor, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, BBC reports.

February 25, 2020

Ventas osta to cover Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures during transition period

The newly-founded AS Ventas osta will be covering Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures in order to perform the necessary management functions during the transition period, as provided by the by-laws approved by the Latvian government on 25 February.

February 25, 2020

Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kristīne Misāne is to be delivered to the Republic of Latvia for criminal prosecution by 4 March.

February 25, 2020

Competition Council permits AS Citadele Bank acquire influence over two businesses

On Thursday, 20 February, Competition Council made the decision to permit AS Citadele Bank acquire decisive influence over LLC UniCredit and LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker because no risks for competition were found, as reported by council representative Zane Gorškova.

February 25, 2020

CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April

Latvian Central Election Commission has picked the official date for snap elections in Riga City Council. Elections will be organized 25 April, BNN was informed by the commission.

February 25, 2020

Armenia’s former President on trial over corruption charges

A court in Yerevan, starts on Tuesday, February 25, a trial against the Ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian over graft charges he has described as a political revenge, according to US state media organisation Radio Free Europe.

February 25, 2020

Latvian Culture Ministry to discuss with experts maintaining low VAT for cultural events

Latvia’s Culture Ministry plans to look for opportunities to maintain reduced VAT rate for organization of cultural events, the ministry reports.

February 25, 2020

Kaljulaid points to foolishness in coalition and urges to invest more in research

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has made a tough stance against what she called «rude and foolish statements» and urged to invest in research in her Independence Day speech, according to ERR.

February 25, 2020

Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe

Latvia has already adopted more serious measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 than what European authorities have recommended, as confirmed by Latvia’s Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 25 February.

February 25, 2020
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
