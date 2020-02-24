bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 25.02.2020 | Name days: Alma, Annemarija

EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

February 24, 2020
coronavirus, EU, Schengen area, China, infection, outbreak, Italy

European Commissioner of Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides

In the Schengen area and EU member state Italy, the dangerous coronavirus has been diagnosed to over 200 people, yet the closure of national boarders is not planned in Brussels, DW reports.

Asked by reporters about whether Brussels was considering the measure, EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides answered that the World Health Organization had not advised imposing travel restrictions in Europe.

Kyriakides stated any curbs should be «proportionate and coordinated» among EU states, DW reports.

The European Commission stated in a press release on Monday, February, 24, that European Commission is working around the clock to support EU Member States and strengthen international efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

New EU aid package

To boost global preparedness, prevention and containment of the virus the Commission announces today a new aid package worth EUR 232 million. Part of these funds will be allocated immediately to different sectors, while the rest will be released in the next months, the press release reads.

«As cases continue to rise, public health is the number one priority. Whether it be boosting preparedness in Europe, in China or elsewhere, the international community must work together. Europe is here to play a leading role,» said Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, and European Emergency Response Coordinator said: «With more than 2,600 lives lost already, there is no option but to prepare at all levels. Our new aid package will support the World Health Organisation and target funding to ensure countries with weaker health systems are not left behind. Our goal is to contain the outbreak at a global level».

Support to member states

The EU executive stated in the press release that following the developments in Italy, the Commission is stepping up its support to member states in the context of the on-going work on preparedness, contingency and response planning.

Keywords: China coronavirus EU infection Italy outbreak Schengen area


Leave a reply

Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices

Following multiple uncovered problems with bread supply practices in retain trade, Latvia’s Competition Council has asked the largest market participants LLC Rimi Latvija and LLC Maxima Latvija to improve internal control processes, as reported by CC communication specialist Zane Gorškova.

1 comment
February 24, 2020

EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy

In the Schengen area and EU member state Italy, the dangerous coronavirus has been diagnosed to over 200 people, yet the closure of national boarders is not planned in Brussels, DW reports.

February 24, 2020

Employment among Latvian population reportedly at 65% in 2019

A total of 910 thousand people or 65 % of the population of Latvia aged 15–74 were employed in 2019. Compared to 2018, employment rate grew by 0.5 percentage points and number of employed persons by 0.6 thousand.

February 24, 2020

On 102th Independence Day, Estonians urged not to take freedom as granted

Estonia has turned 102. An independed state of Estonia was declared on February 24, 1918. «Freedom and independence are not to be taken for granted,» said Henn Põlluaas, the Estonian parliamentary speaker in an address, ERR reports.

February 24, 2020

Latvia’s unemployment level reportedly at 6.3% in 2019

61.3 thousand people aged 15–74 were unemployed in 2019. Compared to 2018, number of unemployed persons dropped by 11.5 thousand or 15.8 %.

February 24, 2020

Danish court officially decides to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia

The Danish court has officially decided to have Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne extradited to her home country, as confirmed by Misāne’s lawyer in Denmark Henrik Stagetorn.

February 24, 2020

Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam

Ministers of Latvian government, Financial Intelligence Service and the management of Finance Capital and Market Commission had likely gathered for a Finance Sector’s Development Council meeting prior to a plenary meeting of Moneyval, which was the first of the test towards Latvia avoiding getting greylisted for insufficient prevention of money laundering, as can be concluded from the restricted access document the details of which are revealed by LTV programme De Facto.

February 24, 2020

Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams

The Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda has spent a lot on a feasibility study into the development of public transport. The 461 000-euro study found that tram or a subway transit network would not be a substantiated choice of Lithuania’s third largest city, LRT reports.

February 24, 2020

Canary Islands hit by sand storm from Sahara; stops aviation

The Spanish Canary Islands have been hit by a sand storm from the Sahara Desert. Flights were cancelled and later resumed for the most part, BBC reports.

February 24, 2020

Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council

On Monday, 24 February, Latvia’s President Egils Levits promulgated Saeima’s approved Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council.

February 24, 2020

S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level

International credit rating agency S&P Global Rating has upgraded Latvia’s credit rating from A to A+ with stable future outlook, as mentioned in the agency’s published announcement.

February 24, 2020

Merkel’s Christian Democrats get bitter result in Hamburg election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union has received the poorest result in the federal state elections of Hamburg, according to British broadcaster BBC.

February 24, 2020

Reins over New Conservative Party once again handed over to Jānis Bordāns

Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns will be in charge of the New Conservative Party.

February 24, 2020

Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown

In Italy, where three people infected with the coronavirus have died, a lockdown has been imposed on 11 towns to limit the spread of the dangerous virus infection, The Guardian reports.

2 comments
February 24, 2020

Cold snap expected in Latvia in night hours this week

This week daytime air temperature in Latvia will not exceed +5° C. At night, however, air temperature will drop below 0° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

February 24, 2020

Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine

In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were President Gitanas Nausėda proposing nine legislative initiatives, US electric car maker Tesla considering a network of charging stations and Klaipėda Port facing a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury.

February 23, 2020

BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided

The week continued with uncertainty over the situation with Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne in Denmark. While the people were mobilizing and gathering signatures at change.org website, Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General issued a European arrest order to have Misāne extradited to Latvia.

February 23, 2020

Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»

The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.

February 21, 2020

Latvian minister outlines Germany as an important strategic partner

Germany is a strategically important economic partner for Latvia, said Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs during his meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday, 21 February.

February 21, 2020

Access to illegal TV content denied to 11 000 Latvian households last year

In 2019 access to illegal TV content in Latvia was denied to 11 000 households. A dozen criminal processes have been commenced over illegal supply of audiovisual content, as reported by State Police.

February 21, 2020

Producer price level in Latvia’s industry down 1.3%

Compared to December 2019, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry didn't change in January 2020. Prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.7 %, but prices of exported products – increased by 0.7 %.

February 21, 2020

In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected

In China, the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus continues, over 500 cases of infections have been registered in prisons. Meanwhile, death toll from health problems related to the virus has reached 2 236, according to The Guardian.

1 comment
February 21, 2020

Saudi Arabia provides Latvian companies stable tax regime

Latvia and Saudi Arabia have plans to provide businesses with stable tax regimes for companies working in each respective country without coverage from the other country’s regulations, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

February 21, 2020

Estonia accuses Russia over large cyberattack against Georgia

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has stated that Estonia, just as Georgia and a number of Western countries, sees a Russian intelligence service as having perpetrated a large cyberattack on Georgia in autumn 2019, according to a statement on the web site of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

February 21, 2020

Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold

Healthcare Ministry plans to focus on existing e-health services and will not develop their next stage, said minister llze Viņķele at a press-briefing on Friday, 21 February.

February 21, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Have you ever caused a car accident?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!