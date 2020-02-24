EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy

In the Schengen area and EU member state Italy, the dangerous coronavirus has been diagnosed to over 200 people, yet the closure of national boarders is not planned in Brussels, DW reports.

Asked by reporters about whether Brussels was considering the measure, EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides answered that the World Health Organization had not advised imposing travel restrictions in Europe.

Kyriakides stated any curbs should be «proportionate and coordinated» among EU states, DW reports.

The European Commission stated in a press release on Monday, February, 24, that European Commission is working around the clock to support EU Member States and strengthen international efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

New EU aid package

To boost global preparedness, prevention and containment of the virus the Commission announces today a new aid package worth EUR 232 million. Part of these funds will be allocated immediately to different sectors, while the rest will be released in the next months, the press release reads.

«As cases continue to rise, public health is the number one priority. Whether it be boosting preparedness in Europe, in China or elsewhere, the international community must work together. Europe is here to play a leading role,» said Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, and European Emergency Response Coordinator said: «With more than 2,600 lives lost already, there is no option but to prepare at all levels. Our new aid package will support the World Health Organisation and target funding to ensure countries with weaker health systems are not left behind. Our goal is to contain the outbreak at a global level».

Support to member states

The EU executive stated in the press release that following the developments in Italy, the Commission is stepping up its support to member states in the context of the on-going work on preparedness, contingency and response planning.