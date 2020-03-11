ECB: Banks charge more for home loans in Baltics than in Scandinavia

Calculations by the European Central Bank indicate that the base interest rate in Estonia and Latvia is considerably higher than in Sweden and Finland. SEB bank’s Estonia branch explained that credit risk levels differ in both regions, ERR reports.

On January, 2020, the highest average home loan interest rates across all loan lengths were in Latvia 2.61% and Estonia 2.6%. Meanwhile, the interest rates in Sweden and Finland were 1,52% and 0.8% respectively, ECB data as quoted by the ERR showed.

The base rate in Lithuania stood at 2.36% percent.

ERR asked Sille Hallang, head of Private Customers Banking at SEB Estonia, to comment. Hallang explained that home loan conditions in Estonia, Sweden and Finland, for example, cannot be compared directly because the loan products in question are not the same.

«For example, home loans in Sweden operate on a different basis than those in Estonia,»

the head of Private Customers Banking at SEB said. «The interest periods on both base rates and margins are shorter, and thus the loan’s risk level is different.»