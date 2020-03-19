ECB to stabilise eurozone economy with EUR 750 billion programme

The European Central Bank has unveiled on Thursday, March 19, a quantitative easing programme worth 750 billion euros, protect eurozone economies, including the Baltics, from the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic, German public broadcaster DW reports.

The European Central Bank has announced a sweeping bond-buying scheme worth EUR 750 billion named the ‘Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.’

As part of the bond-buying scheme, the ECB will buy up government and corporate debt from countries across the Eurozone. The newly agreed buys alone will be worth 6% of the euro area’s GDP, DW reports.

For how long?

The scheme will be temporary, lasting until the bank judges the crisis to be over «but in any case not before the end of the year» the ECB governing council explained in a statement. The body may also extend the scope of the program, as well as the criteria for eligible securities, DW reports.