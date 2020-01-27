Economic Police may investigate Olainfarm’s council’s operations during Rebenoks’ term

Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit (ENAP) may have commenced a criminal process over operations of pharmaceutical company Olainfarm’s council for the time when Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were in charge of it, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

The programme reports the criminal process was commenced after Rebenoks was dismissed from the company’s council.

Last year Nekā personīga reported the State Revenue Service (VID) Tax and Customs Police commencing a criminal process over Olainfarm’s transactions.

In autumn 2018 one of three of Valērijs Maligins daughters took control over the controlling package of shares of Olainfarm and had the company’s management replaced. She had excluded other shareholders from decision-making, who previously blamed the new management of suspicious dealings, over which Finance Police had commenced a criminal process.

Maligins owned nearly 70% of Olainfarm shares. In his will, Maligins left his properties to his three daughters. Until autumn 2019 the inheritance was managed by his eldest daughter Irina Maligina. When the time came to divide shares, Irina Maligina used the opportunity to replace Olainfarm management to secure control without her sisters. Pāvels Rebenoks was appointed a head of the council and lawyers Mārtiņš Krieķis as a member of the council.

Since then, the other two inheritors – Maligins’ daughter Nika Saveļjeva’s and under-aged daughter Anna Emīlija’s mother Signe Baldere-Sildedze – fought over their shares. They suspected money was being flushed from the company. At the end of February 2019, Baldere-Sildedze turned to VID Tax and Customs Police, asking to investigate possible fictive transactions that may have happened since Olainfarm is controlled by Irina Maligina’s trustees.

VID commenced a criminal process regarding possible money laundering, studying money transfers to foreign countries for marketing and consultation services.

A bank had also turned to ENAP’s money laundering control service over suspicious transactions.

