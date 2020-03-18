Economist: it is not yet possible to survey the entire necessary state support volume

Currently it is not possible to estimate the entire necessary support volume to help overcome the crisis caused by Covid-19 and the range of potential support recipients is in the early stages of compilation, says SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis.

He stresses it is positive to see proactive government work, because it helps maintain a generally good mood among businessmen and the rest of society.

«Currently it is not possible to survey the entire scale of assistance, as the range of potential support recipients has only just become. Although the reported volume of financial assistance seems impressive, it will melt quickly once we start distributing. This is why we may have to correct it. Requests for support already come from public media, museums, transport, logistics, trade and processing industry companies. Of course, there will be companies that will manage on their own, but the more time passes the bigger the support that will be needed,» explains Gašpuitis.

Read also: Covid-19 found in kindergarten in Piņķi; 60 confirmed infected people in Latvia

The economist allows assistance measures will be related with every industry’s and every company’s paid taxes.

«Considering the grey sector’s size in these industries, assistance volumes may disappoint many companies.»

«This also applies to other sectors, which will form a queue for state support in time. This may become a very complicated matter,» adds Gašpuitis.

To prevent the negative effects Covid-19 coronavirus may have on the economy, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported on Tuesday, 17 March, a number of proposals, including the financing of sick leaves form employees of companies from the state budget, as well as postponing advance payments of PIT until 2022 and extending tax holidays for three years. The government has also decided on financial support instruments for businesses.

Finance Ministry intends to submit to the government a proposal on support for businesses during crisis idleness. This proposal provides for paying employees of businesses affected by Covid-19 75% of their wages, setting the ceiling at EUR 700.

Industries that may be provided with this support will be compiled, but it is already known the government may decide on Thursday, 19 March, about providing support to accommodation sector, including hotels and restaurants. Support may be provided for the period of time starting with the day of declaration of the state of emergency in Latvia – 12 March.