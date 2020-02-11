Economy Minister allows for repeated Latvenergo council members selection process

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro from KPV LV does not exclude the possibility of a repeated Latvenergo council members’ selection process.

The minister allows that, considering the discussion regarding the state of Latvenergo council, it is entirely possible a new process could be organized again. Such a possibility is not really considered real now, but it will be decided on once security institutions have submitted their conclusions on contenders picked in the last selection process. This may take a month.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists that the organization and completion of the Latvenergo council members selection process is the economy minister’s responsibility. At the same time, he added that the fact that someone has withdrawn from the process, does not put it at risk.

«The economy minister needs to ensure one of the country’s largest companies has an active and competent council,» said Kariņš.

Nemiro criticized the energy company’s council members selection process head, the suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis. ‘In this case the state secretary did not act competently. This is especially in regards to selection process’ results, which show that certain candidates are involved in a conflict of interests and certain candidates have reputation risks,’ added the economy minister.

When asked if security services may point to these facts, Nemiro said Economy Ministry has already outlined these facts.

BNN had previously reported that the published talks detailing Olainfarm raise questions about Rebenoks’ reputation.

As previously reported, Nemiro had Eglītis suspended from his post at the beginning of February. The reason given for this was the state secretary’s alleged violations in monitoring of MPC system. However, Eglītis claims the real reason was his refusal to support the minister’s advisor Rebenoks as a candidate for the post of Latvenergo council member. Eglītis has since submitted his resignation.