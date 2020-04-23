Economy Ministry proposes reducing idleness pay in certain cases

Latvia’s Economy Ministry has submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers a proposal to use a more flexible approach towards using the Labour Law in relation to wages of employed persons during idleness.

The ministry has submitted to the government amendments to the law on state risks and prevention of consequences from preventive measures related to COVID-19 intended to resolve problematic topics in relation to the use of the Labour Law during the crisis since mid-March and preserve employment levels.

Amendments are proposed so that employers that meet criteria to be put on the ‘white list’ and have been affected by COVID-19 are able to reduce their employees’ wage for idleness to 70% of their wage. Currently the Labour Law provides that in the event of idleness it is necessary to pay the wage in full.

Economy Ministry stresses in any event employed persons will still receive at least minimal wage amount and a social benefit amount for every child in their family.

This measure may remain in force until 31 December 2020.

Amendments to the law also state that employees who do not agree with reduction of their wage will have the right to terminate the employment contract without having to comply with the term stated in the Labour Law – a month prior to termination of relations. In this case the employer will have to pay the employee the lay-off benefit.

The legislative draft also provides that it will be possible to agree in the collective agreement signed with a trade union without reducing employees’ general level of protection that if there is short-term production volume decline the employee will be assigned part-time. Even in such cases employees are to retain their wage in the amount of a minimal monthly wage and social insurance benefits for every child. Changes to the general employment agreement may remain in force for no longer than 31 December 2020.

Read also: PTAC: number of complaints about debt collectors up considerably during state of emergency

Economy Ministry explains amendments to the law would allow employers to organize and preserve jobs more flexibly. «Idleness wage reduction from 100% to 70%, the option to send employees on a holiday, as well as the option to agree on more flexible work hours would help us reach the goal – preserve existing jobs and help employers plan work more flexibly,» adds the ministry.

«The aforementioned amendments would provide more flexible options for employers to preserve and not reduce jobs during the crisis,» stresses EM.

The legislative draft will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers. The final decision will be made by the Saeima.