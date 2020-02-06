Economy Ministry’s state secretary leaves; asks to assess Nemiro’s choice of associates

The dismissed Latvian Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis has submitted his resignation. He has also sent a letter to political party KPV LV ethics committee and Saeima’s Mandates, Ethics and Submissions Committee with a request to look into Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s decisions, approving people close to him in important posts.

According to the letter LETA was provided, Eglītis has asked KPV LV and Saeima committee to review and comment on Nemiro’s actions from an ethics standpoint, as well as this kind of behaviour’s compliance with the party’s statutes and good management principles, «with the minister single-handedly, without consulting with anyone, appointing people close to him to posts in state companies and within the ministry, thereby creating risks for the stability of companies and their credit rating, as well as successful planning of state policies and their implementation».

In his letter, Eglītis also touched on the topic of management of Latvenergo, stating that for decades Latvenergo has been considered the most valuable company in Latvia thanks to its professional and independent council and its decisions. «However, on 16 June 2019, the minister, using the slow implementation of the company’s objectives as an excuse, had Latvenergo council dismissed, approving an interim council in its stead on the same day. On top of that, he put people close to him in the council. Those people have questionable reputation and knowledge – his advisor and lawyer Pāvels Rebenoks, minister’s office head without any knowledge in business management Inese Kublicka, the board member of Wind Energy Association Kristaps Stepanovs, board member of Rigensis Bank, which has received warnings from the Finance and Capital Market Commission, Renārs Degro and economist Artūrs Šņoriņš,» Eglītis wrote in his letter.

After learning of this decision, Eglītis warned the minister about the risks and the fact that those people do not meet requirements to work in aforementioned posts.

The suspended EM state secretary reminds that the company’s creditors and Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš were also confused with the minister’s decision. The prime minister later described Nemiro’s behaviour as rushed and unreasonable, as well as behaviour not compliant with good management principles. On 1 July 2019 the interim council announced its dissolution.

Eglītis added that after the dissolution of Latvenergo’s council the minister agreed in a conversation with the state secretary that approval of such people to the council of the energy company was an unreasonable and wrong decision.

This was followed by the minister’s resolution to develop requirements of the selection process and compose a new company council as soon as possible.

In his letter, Eglītis said he had warned the minister – it is not possible to perform the selection process in a short period of time. This is why it is necessary to appoint an interim council until a new one has been composed. Economy Ministry’s state secretary had recommended composing it from independent people, attracting confirmed professionals from Justice Ministry, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and the State Chancellery.

«Unfortunately, instead of Nemiro learning from past mistake, the new interim council was composed on 10 October 2019 just as single-handedly as the one before. On top of that, Nemiro once again picked people with questionable reputation and insufficient qualification. This includes one of Economy Ministry’s workers [Edmunds Valantis – ed.], who has the lowest results in work quality measurements, which is something outlined by State Audit, too,» Eglītis wrote in his letter.

The suspended EM state secretary also reports that the personnel selection process for Latvenergo council members under his supervision has concluded. There are a total of eight candidates.

«Instead of supporting the decision to approve candidates proposed by the committee and with no risks identified by security services, the minister decided to pick candidates on his own, and this includes candidates security services had previously declared unfit for the job,» Eglītis wrote.

He also asks a number of rhetoric questions in his letter: «Can we conclude from this that Nemiro wants to influence the candidate evaluation procedure without taking into account the length of the procedure and its effect on the need to resolve acute problems, including Latvenergo board members’ term ending? Perhaps it is this matter the minister wants to influence with a loyal council, and perhaps I was dismissed from my post with clearly insufficient justification right before today’s planned Latvenergo shareholders meeting?»

Eglītis adds in his letter that facing lacking professionalism and differences of opinions, the minister had initiated rotation of posts, offering Eglītis the seat of the chief of the Central Statistical Bureau, and replace him with a candidate [Edmunds Valantis – ed.] as state secretary to the ministry, over whose lack of skills and capacity had been previously reported to the State Chancellery.

He is confident the objective of the state administration is to work for the good of all society. This is why it would be best to pick the best possible candidate for both aforementioned posts through an official selection process. ‘This would help improve transparency of decision-making processes, as well as improve work evaluation of the state administration,’ adds Eglītis.

Considering the aforementioned, Eglītis asks KPV LV ethics committee and Saeima’s Mandates, Ethics and Submissions Committee to evaluate Nemiro’s behaviour, ‘with the minister creating a possible threat and attempting to intentionally destabilize one of the most valuable companies in Latvia’. Eglītis also invites evaluating the minister’s behaviour in accordance with the party’s statutes and generally accepted principles, when putting people close to him to important posts in spite of them not having appropriate qualifications.

At the end of the letter, Eglītis invites assessing Nemiro’s actions in relation to open, transparent and publicly comprehensible guidelines, when picking candidates to serve in companies under the ministry’s management.