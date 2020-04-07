Education and Science Ministry considers not cancelling centralized exams

Latvia’s Education and Science Ministry (IZM) considers the option to not cancel centralized exams, especially for 12th graders, as reported on Tuesday, 7 April, by Education Minister Ilga Šuplinska during a meeting with Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.

The minister reported that on 7 April she will take part in a meeting of EU education ministers, where she will listen to reports and decisions of other countries in regards to centralized exams.

She also stressed, however, the ministry leans towards organizing exams but in a changed form.

«On Thursday, 9 April, we will know the length of the extension and the scenarios for exams,» said Šuplinska. The politician adds ‘12th grade exams will definitely stay and changes may be added to numbers, or maybe not’. In this case nothing will change in regards to entry to higher education institutions.

Rūta Gintaute-Marihina, head of Education and Science Ministry’s Vocational Education Department, said at the meeting that if the state of emergency is extended for another month, there is a possibility of qualification and centralized exams may not happen, because it will be necessary to maintain security measures.

According to her, the ministry works closely with Healthcare Ministry, instructions are being developed and information about disinfection means is being actively compiled. Once individual protective equipment and disinfection means are available, they will be delivered to schools.

On top of that, Education and Science Ministry and Healthcare Ministry cooperate and think about possible organization of exams. Everything depends on the development of the epidemiological situation, says Gintaute-Marihina.

Education and Science Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Reinis Znotiņš reported the ministry will present a specific solution for the exam problem by Thursday.

Last week, Šuplinska told LTV the remote teaching at Latvian general education will last longer and face-to-face teaching may not return to Latvia this year, which also means some children may miss centralized exams.

She also said it is hard to predict centralized exam possibility for the current school year. However, she promised the ministry will focus on this topic.

Šuplinska admits there are several different options to resolve the problem with centralized exams. In Malta, for example, the school years has been cancelled completely and all children studying in 6th grade or higher have been left for a repeated year, explained the minister, stressing Latvia would rather avoid this solution.