Education and Science Ministry considers not cancelling centralized exams
Latvia’s Education and Science Ministry (IZM) considers the option to not cancel centralized exams, especially for 12th graders, as reported on Tuesday, 7 April, by Education Minister Ilga Šuplinska during a meeting with Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.
The minister reported that on 7 April she will take part in a meeting of EU education ministers, where she will listen to reports and decisions of other countries in regards to centralized exams.
She also stressed, however, the ministry leans towards organizing exams but in a changed form.
«On Thursday, 9 April, we will know the length of the extension and the scenarios for exams,» said Šuplinska. The politician adds ‘12th grade exams will definitely stay and changes may be added to numbers, or maybe not’. In this case nothing will change in regards to entry to higher education institutions.
Rūta Gintaute-Marihina, head of Education and Science Ministry’s Vocational Education Department, said at the meeting that if the state of emergency is extended for another month, there is a possibility of qualification and centralized exams may not happen, because it will be necessary to maintain security measures.
According to her, the ministry works closely with Healthcare Ministry, instructions are being developed and information about disinfection means is being actively compiled. Once individual protective equipment and disinfection means are available, they will be delivered to schools.
Read also: Prime Minister says Latvia will neither enhance nor relieve restrictions
On top of that, Education and Science Ministry and Healthcare Ministry cooperate and think about possible organization of exams. Everything depends on the development of the epidemiological situation, says Gintaute-Marihina.
Education and Science Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Reinis Znotiņš reported the ministry will present a specific solution for the exam problem by Thursday.
Last week, Šuplinska told LTV the remote teaching at Latvian general education will last longer and face-to-face teaching may not return to Latvia this year, which also means some children may miss centralized exams.
She also said it is hard to predict centralized exam possibility for the current school year. However, she promised the ministry will focus on this topic.
Šuplinska admits there are several different options to resolve the problem with centralized exams. In Malta, for example, the school years has been cancelled completely and all children studying in 6th grade or higher have been left for a repeated year, explained the minister, stressing Latvia would rather avoid this solution.
The state of emergency declared in Latvia because of COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 12 May, as confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on social media on 7 April.
75 reports on competition distortions reported to Competition Council in 2019
Last year, the Competition Council received a total of 75 reports related to competition distortions caused by public persons, according to information listed in the latest public account for the institution’s more significant accomplishments in 2019 and developments in competition rights enforcement in Latvia.
Australia quashes child abuse convictions against cardinal Pell
A court in Australia has overturned child sex abuse convictions against cardinal George Pell after he was found guilty and received a prison term, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Estonian government in two minds on cutting public spending to help economy
Should public spending be cut to help restore the economy? Two of the three parties in the Estonian government have opposing views on this as economic recovery is increasingly discussed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees
Because of consequences caused by COVID-19, Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees, as BNN was informed by the company.
Poland planning to hold presidential election as postal ballot
The Polish presidential election in May should be held as a postal ballot, the country’s legislators have decided. Opponents of the idea argue that this means putting public health at risk, British-Canadian news agency Reuters reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 548 infected in Latvia, 880 in Lithuania, 1 149 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 548, increasing by six in the past day.
Latvian president urges not to sort idleness benefit recipients based on tax debts
When assessing whether or not a company meets requirements for idleness benefit eligibility, Latvia’s President Egils Levits urges the government to not sort them based on tax debts.
British PM Johnson treated from COVID-19 in intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in London with his COVID-19 symptoms worsening as the outbreak is claiming more lives in the United Kingdom, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Riga City Council snap elections pushed back to 5 September
The ruling coalition in Latvia has agreed to push back Riga City Council snap elections to 5 September, as journalists were told by politicians after a meeting of ruling parties on Monday, 6 April.
US death toll of COVID-19 nears 11 000
The US, which is the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, has on Tuesday, April 7, reached a total number of COVID-19-related deaths of 10 986, according to the US John Hopkins University and German public broadcaster DW.
Prime Minister says Latvia will neither enhance nor relieve restrictions
We do not plan to enhance restrictive measures, but neither do we plan to relieve restrictions – the storm is not over. Nevertheless, we are on the correct path, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Spanish coronavirus death toll drops for fourth day in a row
In Spain, for the fourth day a row, the number of COVID-19 related deaths per day has decreased as the country has the most confirmed cases in infection in Europa, BBC reports.
Recovery from COVID-19 confirmed for 16 people in Latvia
So far 16 people in Latvia have made a successful recovery from COVID-19, as reported by Latvian Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs at a press-conference on Monday, 6 April.
Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week
This week a freight train pulling 100 containers forming a kilometre-long chain will pass through Latvia on its way from China to Kaliningrad Oblast, as BNN was told by Latvian Railway.
Design work commences across the entire Rail Baltica route in Latvia
Rail Baltica project management joint company RB Rail has signed two contracts on behalf of Latvia’s Transport Ministry for design and design supervision services on the remaining sections of Rail Baltica route in Latvia, as BNN was informed by the company.
Meduza: Head of Russian doctors’ organisation arrested during delivery of protective equipment to hospitals
The chairwoman of the Russian Doctors’ Alliance has been hit after being arrested by police as she was in a group of activists trying to deliver personal protection equipment to hospitals in the Novgorod region of Russia, Meduza news portal reports.
NEPLP wants 1.6 million euros for media to overcome COVID-19 crisis in Latvia
The National Electronic Mass Media Council has prepared historically the largest state support programme for electronic TV and radio to ensure uninterrupted production of domestic content and broadcasts during COVID-19 crisis. The volume of support is estimated at 1.6 million euros, as reported by NEPLP.
Estonian top virologist: Peak of COVID-19 will be flattened out
Estonian virologist Irja Lutsar, who is part of the Estonian government’s working group of COVID-19 has forecast that the peak point of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Estonia will be long, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 infection numbers in Baltics. 542 in Latvia, 843 in Lithuania and 1 108 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 542, increasing by nine new cases in a day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 843 coronavirus infection cases.
Kazāks: the virus causes Latvia’s economy to drop 2-3 percentage points every month
Because of restrictions adopted to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Latvia’s economy drops 2-3 percentage points every month, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on 6 April.
British Prime Minister hospitalised 10 days into coronavirus infection
In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital ten days after receiving positive tests for COVID-19, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Universities in Latvia have no plans for entry exams if central exams are cancelled
If central exams in Latvia are cancelled, universities have no plans to organize entry exams, because this would require additional resources.
Number of COVID-19 infections increase in the 50 to 59 age group in Latvia
The number of COVID-19 infections in the 50 to 59 age group has nearly doubled in the past week, reaching 83 cases, according to the latest data from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.
