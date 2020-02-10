Eglītis: political interference in selection of Latvenergo council members was direct
The political interference in the Latvenergo council members selection process was direct, said the suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis in an interview to Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Monday, 10 February.
Previously, Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro stressed that there was no political involvement in the Latvenergo council members selection process.
On Monday, 10 February, on the other hand, Eglītis mentioned in an interview that there was political interference and that it was direct, because throughout the development of requirements for the selection process workers of the minister’s office had lobbied a requirement for one Latvenergo council member to be educated in law.
«This requirement was approved for the sake of peace. I objected to it. This much is stated in minutes of the meeting,» added Eglītis.
At the same time, the suspended state secretary said the process was generally transparent.
Eglītis reported that the decision made in June 2019 on the dismissal of the previous council of Latvenergo was made based on economy minister’s ordered to the state secretary, who is a state capital shareholder in Latvenergo.
«It’s one of my biggest sins – something I regret. Nevertheless, I explain it with lack of experience and lack of knowledge of the new management,» said Eglītis.
As previously reported, at the beginning of February Nemiro decided to suspend Eglītis. He explained this decision with possible violations committed during supervision of MPC system. Meanwhile, Eglītis says the real reason for his suspension was his objection against electing the minister’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks into Latvenergo council. Eglītis has since submitted his resignation.
At was previously reported that Latvenergo council members selection process is over. Five potential candidates are known. Among the winners is also Rebenoks. The names of those potential candidates are not revealed because all of them first have to be provided with permits to work with official secrets.
On 19 June 2019 Latvenergo’s council was dissolved and an interim council was approved. At the same time, some coalition politicians had voiced criticisms in relation to the way interim council members were elected and the interim council caved under political pressure and announced dissolution on 1 July the same year.
Read also: Minister’s infamous advisor has met with Latvijas gaze shareholder and Conexus
The dismissed Latvenergo council consisted of Andris Ozoliņš, Martins Sedlackis, Andris Liepiņš, Mārtiņš Bičevskis, as well as Baiba Rubesa. Rebenoks was part of the interim council, as was the minister’s office head Inese Kublicka, Wind Energy Association board member Kristaps Stepanovs, Rigensis Bank board member Renārs Degro and Artūrs Šnoriņš.
