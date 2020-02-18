Einars Repše becomes Baltic International Bank’s council head’s advisor

Latvia’s ex-prime minister and once the governor of the Bank of Latvia Einars Repše has become the advisor to Baltic International Bank’s council chairman Valērijs Belokoņs, as confirmed by the bank.

«Mr. Repše’s years of experience, knowledge and international contacts in finance sector would be beneficial for Latvia’s banking sector in this transformation period,» the bank outlines, adding that Repše has been advisor to the bank’s council chairman for a month.

In November 2010 Repše and Belokoņs founded the Artificial Intelligence Foundation to promote development of Latvian science, education and manufacture, as well as to raise the competitiveness of the Latvian state in computer sciences, robotics, AI and other related technologies. But the foundation was liquidated in 2015.

Repše was the governor of the Bank of Latvia between September 1991 and December 2001. Between November 2002 and March 2004 he was Latvia’s Prime Minister, between December 2004 and December 2005 he was Latvia’s Defence Minister, and from March 2009 to November 2010 he was Latvia’s Finance Minister.

In nine months of 2019 Baltic International Bank worked with profits of EUR 184 000 as opposed to working with losses a year prior. The bank’s assets as of 30 September 2019 were worth EUR 293.242 million, which is 2.7% more than when compared to the end of 2018.

The bank’s largest owners include Valērijs Belokoņs (69.9%) and Vilorijs Belokoņs (30.05%). Asset-wise, Baltic International Bank was the ninth largest bank in Latvia at the end of September 2019.