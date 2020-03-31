Electricity price drops to the lowest level of the past seven years

This year there has been a rapid decline of electricity wholesale price in Latvia. Nord Pool price in Latvia’s area reached its historically lowest point in March, according to market data of the Public Utilities Commission (SPRK).

In March the electricity price was 24.02 EUR/MWh, whereas in February the price was 4.03 EUR/MWh more expensive. This is the first time such a low price level has been observed in Latvia since the establishment of Nord Pool – 2013.

SPRK has found – last year the price was higher (40.07 EUR/MWh). Thanks to a decline of electricity price, the fluctuating portion of electricity bills this year, when compared to March 2019, is 40% or 16.05 EUR/MWh.

«Previously we had noticed on multiple occasions – electricity consumers who pick fluctuating price contracts benefit from them. Currently the price decline in fluctuating price contracts is especially noticeable. This is why now is the time for reassessing market services. If consumers have not yet picked an active choice on the electricity market and still receive services in a universal package, changing a service provider or trader may be performed without sanctions,» says SPRK chairman Rolands Irklis.

Electricity price decline was largely thanks to favourable weather conditions – warm winter, windy weather and growing water reserves for electricity production, SPRK notes.

Additionally, global markets have reduced gas and CO2 emission quota prices, which have allowed producing electrical energy cheaper using fossil fuel.

SPRK reminds – fluctuating prices in contracts change in accordance with price changes on the exchange. By picking fluctuating price, consumers should be prepared to take on price fluctuation risks caused by market developments. At the same time, it is possible save money in cases when stock exchange price reduces or consumption habits change.

Fixed price contracts ensure electricity price remains unchanged for a specific period of time. This choice provides predictable cots for electricity.