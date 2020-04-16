Emergency Health Service workers in Latvia to receive 5-50% bonus pay

Workers of Latvia’s National Emergency Health Service (NMPD) battling COVID-19 will receive 5 to 50% large bonus pay, as journalists were told by the service’s director Liene Cipule on Wednesday, 15 April.

On Tuesday evening Cipule signed the order detailing the distribution of state money allocated for bonus pay. In accordance with Healthcare Ministry’s principles, bonus pay is intended for workers directly participating in efforts to battle COVID-19.

She did not deny that the process of distributing bonus pay has been very complicated.

The service worked off codes of emergency calls regarding potential COVID-19 infection cases. However, there have been calls that did not have this code attached even though the service found out about the connection to COVID-19 later.

«This means workers who have worked in tents and special brigades will receive 15 to 50% bonus pay based on their hours. On top of that, a bonus pay of 30% has been set for dispatch centre workers, because they’ve had a major increase in workload, because the service has had to process applications for laboratory tests. Additionally, all who work with repatriation flights have had their hours accounted for. They will receive 15 to 50% bonus pay,» said Cipule.

A decision has also been made to provide all other employees bonus pay of 5 to 10% depending on the region they work in. For example, in Riga, where COVID-19 risks are the highest, workers are expected to receive 10% bonus pay, whereas workers in other regions can expect 5% bonus pay.

As previously reported, bonus pay will be provided to NMPD doctors, family doctors, Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s specialists, Healthcare Ministry’s Crisis Management Group’s specialists, Latvian Infectology centre’s doctors, as well as laboratory workers. Bonus pay will be provided to National Health Service (NVD) workers.