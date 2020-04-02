Emīls Jakrins becomes board chairman of restaurant business company Vincents

Ex-Riga City Council’s Transport Department’s head Emīls Jakrins has become board chairman of architecture, design and restaurant business company LLC Vincents, according to information from Firmas.lv.

Leons Jakrins will be the company’s board member from now on. Vincents board will also include Lolita Jēkabsone.

In 2018 Vincents worked with turnover of EUR 2.47 million and suffered losses worth EUR 157 060. The company has yet to publish data for 2019.

Vincents concern, which includes furniture and interior design business company LLC Vincents Inspira and SIA IVN Grupa, as well as construction chemical additives manufacturer LLC Vincents Polyline, worked with turnover of EUR 5.323 million and losses of EUR 73 165 in 2018.

Vincents was registered in 1991 with a base capita of EUR 7 868. The company is owned by Leons Jakrins (39.01%), Guna Eglīte (34.99%) and LLC VAN G (26%), whose sole owner is Andris Riekstiņš.