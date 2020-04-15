Employers in Latvia will be able to send retail trade employees for COVID-19 tests

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, from now on it will be possible to perform virus tests for retail trade workers with symptoms following requests from their employers. Until now it was possible to send store employees for COVID-19 tests following a request from their family doctor, as reported by Healthcare Ministry.

Considering retail trade workers have a higher risk of COVID-19 infection, as of last week family doctors would send these people to undergo tests if a person shows signs of infection. To expand testing in this group, the State Medical Commission decided on Tuesday, 14 April, to permit employers to send their employees for tests.

If a person turns to their family doctor, and order is compiled and a person is later contacted by phone to arrange the time and place to perform a test. If an employer wants to test their employee for COVID-19, they have to contact the Emergency Health Service and arrange everything.

VOMK also decided that a similar principle is applicable to workers of Latvian Post.

Read also: Minister: it is too soon to consider easing COVID-19 restrictions

A family doctor in Latvia may decide to send a person for a test if they meet specific criteria. COVID-19 test following a family doctor’s approval needs to be performed for all patients suffering with pneumonia, as well as people with symptoms of acute respiratory infection who also meet at least one of the following criteria:

-the patient is older than 65;

-the patient suffers from a chronic disease: sugar diabetes, cardiovascular illness, cancer, etc.;

-the patient suffers from immunodeficiency and receives immunosuppressive therapy;

-an epidemiologist has confirmed the patient’s contact with a person infected with COVID-19;

-the patient lives with someone who has recently returned from abroad;

-the patient’s professional duties involve high risk of infection with COVID-19.

There are also multiple groups, such as doctors, pharmacists, workers of different services, news journalists and others, who have to undergo tests following their employer’s order.