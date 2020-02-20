Enterprise Register decides KPV LV party’s February meeting had no decision-making authority

Latvia’s Enterprise Register has decided the 8 February repeated meeting of KPV LV members had no decision-making authority. This is why the Enterprise Register has set a term for prevention of problems or organization of a new meeting.

As reported by Enterprise Register’s representative Dace Zandfelde, the state notary accepted on 19 February the decision regarding postponing the registration of KPV LV party’s submitted changes – new composition of the board and amendments to statutes.

Information detailed in the party’s registration documents make it clear that by organizing a repeated meeting of the party’s members, terms for a repeated meeting were not complied with specific terms, which means this meeting had no authority making decisions, explains the Enterprise Register representative.

The state notary has set 20 April the deadline for prevention of problems or organization of a new meeting.

Read also: Kaimiņš: I can’t save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence

As previously reported, at the repeated meeting of KPV LV on 8 February participants decided to elect Atis Zakatistovs as the party’s chairman. Ralfs Nemiro, Ramona Petraviča, Ēriks Pucens, Jānis Vitenbergs, Iveta Benhena-Bēkena, Ieva Krapāne, Māris Možvillo and Lauris Zīverts were also elected to the party’s board.

During the meeting participants also added changes to the party’s statutes.

Now, however, the Enterprise Register has concluded this meeting has no decision-making authority.