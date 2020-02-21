Estonia accuses Russia over large cyberattack against Georgia

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has stated that Estonia, just as Georgia and a number of Western countries, sees a Russian intelligence service as having perpetrated a large cyberattack on Georgia in autumn 2019, according to a statement on the web site of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

In October, 2019, a large number of web sites in Georgia, both run by government institutions and private companies, were hit by a cyberattack.

A statement by Reinsalu, published on Thursday, February 20, reads: «Estonia supports Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom and several European Union Member States in attributing a large-scale cyberattack, which took place in October 2019 against Georgian websites, to the Russian Military Intelligence Service GRU. The aim of this cyber operation was to discredit the Georgian state and create confusion. This reckless conduct demonstrates once again Russia’s disrespect for the norms of responsible state behaviour as well as reduces stability in cyberspace».

The Estonian Foreign Minister noted: «The recent malicious cyber operations are part of increased hybrid and subversive activities by Russia which include conducting illegal elections in the occupied territories, the worsening situation along the South Ossetian and Abkhazian Administrative Boundary Line, and intensified disinformation campaigns».

Reinsalu reiterated in the statement Estonia’s support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on Russia to stop cyberattacks and other active measures conducted by the Russian Intelligence Services in the territories of Georgia, as well as the European Union and NATO allies.