Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary

The Estonian parliament has adopted a law to reform the country’s pension compulsory funded pension system and expressed confidence in the Estonian government, ERR broadcaster reports.

After nine hours of debate on Wednesday, January 30, Estonia’s Compulsory Funded Pension Reform Act was passed by 56 votes in favour to 45 against.

The bill envisages make membership of the so-called second pillar of the Estonian pension scheme, which deals with employee contributions, voluntary, where it had previously been mandatory, ERR reports.

Estonian Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) expressed conviction of the need for a more flexible second pillar.

«We have proposed a balanced solution during the past six months, that will make today’s rigid system much more flexible for people, while maintaining the necessary restrictions for social purposes. These restrictions, in my opinion, are proportionate», Helme was cited by the ERR

The opposition was fiercely against the law and Reform Party chair Kaja Kallasdescribed it as one of the worst laws ever to pass through the Riigikogu, one that would disrupt the national pension system, ERR reports.