Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever

Estonian citizens have been recommended over the introduction of quarantine in northern Italy to return home from the areas if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19, according to a statement by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, as cited by the ERR.

«We recommend assessing your condition and that of your family, which means that if you have a fever above 37.5 degrees Celsius, you should remain at home or at your place of accommodation and call emergency services for treatment,» the institution stated. «Those who have left the risk area must remain in quarantine for 14 days and monitor their body temperature.»

Reportedly, In Italy, for the rest of March, people are not supposed to be able to enter or leave Lombardy, where Milan is the main city, and 14 provinces of Italy: Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice.

To Estonian citizens planning to travel to Italy, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reisalu has said on social media as cited by the ERR: «Please, do not go to Italy».

Estonia has confirmed ten cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Baltic states Latvia has confirmed six cases of COVID-19 and Lithuania has confirmed one case until Monday, March 9.