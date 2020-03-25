Estonia announces new assembly restrictions, closure of shopping centres

The Estonian government has announced that to limit the spread of COVID-19, from Friday, March 27, it will be banned for people to gather in groups of more than two. Shopping centres would be closed and other retailers would have to provide sanitizers at the entrance and exit, ERR reports.

According to the decision, supermarkets, pharmacies, telecommunications outlets, banks, postal collection machines, and shops selling or renting medical devices would remain open inside. In catering, only take-away food will be allowed to be sold. Hand sanitizer must be provided at the entrances and exits of retail businesses, ERR wrote.

From Wednesday, March 25, in Estonia, at least two meters must be kept between people in public places such as on beaches, promenades and hiking trails. As to the right of assembly, people will not be allowed to move around in groups of more than two people in public, unless they are members of one family, ERR reports.