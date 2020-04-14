Estonia compensates wages to 22 000 workers

In Estonia, the state has paid 19 million euros in wage compensations to more than 22 000 workers of over 3 907 firms, Estonian public broadcaster ERR wrote on Tuesday, April 14.

A total of 4,300 companies have applied in total for wage compensation for March last week after the scheme opened.

The top employers to sign up are Reval Cafe, Toila sanatorium, Estonia Spa hotel in Pärnu, Kaubamaja and Klick chain store; from industry Jalax and Haapsalu door factories. The highest compensation has been paid to the 194 people of the Sportland sports equipment retailer and Fenix casino chain, ERR reports citing ETV.

Unemployment surges

In Estonia, over the first month of the emergency situation over COVID-19, registered unemployment has increased by 22% during the month. In addition, over 23,000 sick-leave certificates by remaining workers have been opened, ERR reports.