Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total

Estonian health authorities have confirmed a total of ten cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 in the Baltic country. Several persons tested positive this week have taken a flight from northern Italy to Riga last weekend, ERR reports.

The flight left Bergamo, northern Italy destined for Riga, Latvia on Saturday, February 29.

In two of the newer cases, a middle-aged person has experienced fever symptoms and difficulty breathing. The second individual is in his twenties, and also showed symptoms, ERR reported.

The Estonian Health Board is contacting and testing other persons, who have been in contact with infected ones. In Tallinn and Tartu, two special ambulance teams are ready to carry out tests in suspected COVID-19 cases at people’s homes, ERR reports.