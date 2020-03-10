Estonia considers ways to help firms as virus affects business

With the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Estonia is looking at areas, where local companies could be affected, and ways to help businesses, ERR reports.

Estonian Finance Minister Martin Helme stated in a government press release on Monday, March 8: «It is also vital that the economic shock does not cause unexpected problems in the labour market, and that those who lose their jobs as a result of the crisis do not find themselves in an economically difficult situation».

An Estonian government working group has been set up with Helme, several other ministers and a Deputy Governor of the national bank Eesti Pank have been tasked with mapping out which areas are most affected and what the most appropriate support solutions for them are.

In addition, various scenarios are being analysed in the Estonian government to find those, which could have an impact on Estonia’s economic growth and fiscal situation.