Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China
Estonian diplomats have rejected a call by the Chinese Embassy in Tallinn to amend an annual security report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service pointing to growing influence of China in Estonia, ERR reports.
Last week the Chinese Embassy in Tallinn issued a statement over the report’s section on China, which warned of growing influence in Estonia via investments, the proposed use of the 5G network, and other means.
Chinese diplomats called for the annual security report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service to be amended.
On Tuesday, February 18, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu stated to ERR that th call would be rejected.
«The Foreign Intelligence Agency’s assessment is a security assessment based on their own expertise. It certainly does not mean that we will not develop bilateral cooperation with China in the interests of both our mutual security and our national security», Reinsalu added, as quoted by the ERR.
Einars Repše becomes Baltic International Bank’s council head’s advisor
Latvia’s ex-prime minister and once the governor of the Bank of Latvia Einars Repše has become the advisor to Baltic International Bank’s council chairman Valērijs Belokoņs, as confirmed by the bank.
Prosecutor General’s Office requests Denmark to extradite Misāne to Latvia
The Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia has sent a request to Danish authorities regarding the extradition of Kristīne Misāne to the country, as confirmed by the office’s press-secretary Laura Majevska.
In pictures: UK hit by heaviest winter floods of past years
The storm Dennis has heavy flooding to the United Kingdom as widespread rainfall came a week after the powerful storm Ciara, according to The Guardian.
FDP: economic growth may be slowed by multiple global and domestic risks
Latvia’s Fiscal Discipline Council agree on Finance Ministry’s analysis, expecting the strong effect from slowed economic growth to remain in 2020, the council says.
Latvian ex-state secretary has no plans to take disciplinary case to court
Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis, who was suspended from his post, has no plans at the moment to take the disciplinary case to court, as the man confirmed in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 18 February.
Multi-billionaire Bezos promises USD 10 billion to help tackle climate change
In the US, the founder of the e-commerce giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has pledged to allocate a funding of USD 10 billion for fighting climate change, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvia will continue fighting for fair financing in EU’s next multi-year budget
It is in Latvia’s interests to reach a timely agreement on the next European Union (EU) multi-year budget to help contribute to projects and secure uninterrupted investments in Latvia, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Land acquisition for Rail Baltica going slow in Estonia
As Estonia seeks a stretch of land across the country for the construction of the pan-Baltic railway Rail Baltica, only 32 plots of land have been acquired out of some 650 needed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
On Tuesday, 18 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court commenced reading the ruling in the so-called Maxima tragedy criminal case, sentencing construction engineer Ivars Sergets to six years in prison, as well as five year prohibition to work in his profession.
Tax burden in Latvia proposed to be increased from 31.4% to 35% of GDP
The tax reform has not resulted in more rapid climb of budget revenue. This is why the Fiscal Discipline Council believes tax revenue increase is one of the most important criteria for the improvement of the tax system, as explained by FDP chairperson Inna Šteinbuka on Monday, 17 February.
Study: Coronavirus death rate in China at 2.3%; most victims among elderly and sick
China has carried out its first large study into the current coronavirus outbreak, where it found that the average death rate from the virus infection in the Asian country is 2.3%, according to British public broadcaster BBC.
Anna Emīlija Maligina’s and Dzīvokļi.lv owned real estate in Jurmala auctioned off
A piece of land and two buildings located on Kāpu Street 60 in Jurmala jointly owned by pharmaceutical company Olainfarm’s deceased owner Valērijs Maligins’ daughter Anna Emīlija Maligina and LLC Dzīvokļi.lv have been sold at an online auction, according to information from the website.
Saeima deputies put off vote on final MPC system report; say more time needed
On Monday, 17 February, Saeima’s Parliamentary Investigative Committee for Mandatory Procurement Component System did not vote on the final report. Approximately thirty minutes were spent discussing the fact that not all members of the committee have had an opportunity to study the latest redaction of the document.
Latvia’s president presents no plan for Misāne matter after meeting with heads of institutions
After meeting with representatives of the management of responsible institutions on Monday, 17 February, Latvia’s President Egils Levits did not present a clear action plan for Kristīne Misāne’s situation. However, he did stress the importance of civil activity, including the rising role online petitions.
Rubber stretching. 11th anniversary of Aivars Lembergs’ trial
Rubber stretching is a process that supposedly progresses but yields no benefits to anyone except the person doing the stretching. This allegory can be used to describe Aivars Lembergs’ trial, which has continued for 11 years.
101 applications submitted for project on preservation of cultural and historical heritage
A total of 101 applications for a total amount of EUR 1.68 million have been received for Riga City Council’s announced tender, as reported by Riga City Council chairman’s advisor Baiba Gailīte.
FKTK chief: Latvia has earned the right to avoid being «greylisted»
Latvia has earned the right to avoid being added to Financial Action Task Force «grey list», said the head of Latvia’s Finance and Capital Market Commission Santa Purgaile in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 17 February.
Latvian government signs new contract for Latvia’s pavilion in Expo 2020
The government has signed a 1.4 million euros worth contract for the construction of Latvia’s pavilion at Expo 2020, which will be held in Dubai, as confirmed by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro
Eurostat: Latvia’s GDP growth reportedly below average in EU in Q4 2019
When compared to the same period of the previous year, Latvia had a lower GDP than the average in the European Union in Q4 2019, according to data published by Eurostat for 20 of the union’s countries.
Signature collection for a referendum on municipal snap election regulations fails
According to provisional results from the Central Election Commission, it has not been possible to collect enough signatures to initiate a referendum over Saeima’s approved changes to municipal snap elections regulations.
Denmark plans to have Latvian citizen Misāne handed over to South African Republic
On Friday, 14 February, the Danish court ruled not to release Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne from custody. In the South African Republic the woman is accused of kidnapping her own child, as LTV was informed by Misāne lawyer.
Week in Lithuania: retailer Maxima got in trouble, Turkish firm’s assets frozen, New Agency set up
Lithuania's concessions provided to the Polish business group Orlen, operating an oil refinery in Lithuania's Mažeikiai, have helped to improve bilateral relations but were not the key element in their thaw, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said this week.
BNN summary of the week: Levits urges protecting officials. Riga City Council toppled. Tax changes planned
The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Serious signals; Perseverance; Dismissal; Tax changes; Media supervisors; Inflation; Slower over the bridge and Belief protectors.
Prime minister orders development of proper government MPC monitoring rules
Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has ordered Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro to immediately commence work on a new mandatory procurement component monitoring project and submit it as soon as possible to ensure efficient control over the system, as confirmed by the prime minister’s office.
