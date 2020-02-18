Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China

Estonian diplomats have rejected a call by the Chinese Embassy in Tallinn to amend an annual security report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service pointing to growing influence of China in Estonia, ERR reports.

Last week the Chinese Embassy in Tallinn issued a statement over the report’s section on China, which warned of growing influence in Estonia via investments, the proposed use of the 5G network, and other means.

Chinese diplomats called for the annual security report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service to be amended.

On Tuesday, February 18, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu stated to ERR that th call would be rejected.

«The Foreign Intelligence Agency’s assessment is a security assessment based on their own expertise. It certainly does not mean that we will not develop bilateral cooperation with China in the interests of both our mutual security and our national security», Reinsalu added, as quoted by the ERR.