Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers

Estonian government ministers have proposed harsher sanctions for drunk driving. Their initiative comes after three people got killed in a crash, where a heavily intoxicated driver was involved.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Friday, January 23, that Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) and justice minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) propose a minimum sentence of a year’s jail time for first-time offenders, with Helme also suggesting equating drink driving fatalities with murder, punishable by prison sentences stretching up to 15 years.

The Justice Minister stressed the severity of the problem in the light of research which shows 15-20% of police-caught drunk drivers have alcohol dependency issues, meaning they are likely to offend again, ERR reports.

Read also: Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities

A fatal crash in the western Saaremaa island on Saturday, January 11, involved a driver who was known to local police as having driven under the influence before, according to ERR.