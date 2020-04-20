Estonia finds 16 virus-infected residents in Tartu University dormitory

In the dormitory of Estonia’s top higher education institution, the Tartu University, 16 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been found. The infected have been barred from leaving their rooms, while over 200 other inhabitants can go outside, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

In central Tartu on Raatuse street 22, there stands a dormitory of the University of Tartu, which has prompted the establishment of crisis headquarters in the second largest city of Estonia.

ERR wrote on Monday, April 20, that a total of 274 persons have been tested at the Raatuse dormitory as of Sunday, April 19, and whom 16 tested positive. Residents with positive test results are prohibited from leaving their room until they are well.

A total of 27 persons of the university dormitory, who have had contact with infected cases have also been moved to a separate zone in the dormitory, where they are in a 14-day quarantine period, ERR reports.