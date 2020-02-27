Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case
In Estonia, the first case of a person being infected with the novel coronavirus has been found, stated Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik on Thursday, February 27, as cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Kiik broke the news on ETV magazine show Terevisioon and unveiled that the affected individual is an Iranian national resident in Estonia, who had arrived in Estonia by bus from Riga, Latvia.
«The passengers on the [same] bus are currently being identified and contacted», Estonian Social Affairs Minister Kiik explained, yet he could not say how many people had been on the bus and had had contact with the infected person.
To keep the infection under control, the individual is currently in isolation in an unnamed hospital in Estonia, according to Kiik, as quoted by the ERR.
Meanwhile, in Latvia, all tests on the novel coronavirus have been negative, the Latvian Centre of Disease Prevention and Control stated on Thursday morning.
From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia
Through a measured and gradual increase of excise tax rate policy, starting with 1 March 2020 the excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages in Latvia will increase, as confirmed by the State Revenue Service.
435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia
In the first year of the Whistleblowing Law, Latvian central state institutions have received 435 reports from whistle-blowers, as reported by the State Chancellery.
Līdaka offered to return to Riga Zoological Garden; not in a hurry to accept
Riga Zoological Garden’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has extended an offer for Ingmārs Līdaka to continue working at the institution as part of teaching staff. However, the recently dismissed member of the zoological garden’s board is not in a hurry to accept this offer, as there is no clarity about the new management’s plans.
Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day
In Italy, the infection of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed to 400 people, of which 80 have been registered during Wednesday, February 26, BBC reports.
EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
Because of the coronavirus Covid-19 may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook, according to European Commission’s representatives in Latvia.
Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
Lithuania, which to date, has not diagnosed any cases of the novel coronavirus, has introduced a state emergency status to make preventive steps against the possible arrival and spread of the virus, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga
Harmony political party has picked Russian schools protector and supporter Konstantīns Čekušins as its leading candidate for snap elections in Riga City Council.
Ukraine to have Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea
Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has announced that on February 26 the country would annually mark the Day of the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform reports.
SIFFA director: Latvia has the second lowest cancer treatment funding in Europe
Over the course of two years, Latvia’s list of state-compensated medicines has been expanded with only two modern generation medicines for cancer treatment, which is less when compared to Lithuania and Estonia, as reported by Association of International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.
Next EU planning period to focus on climate-friendly economy’s transformation
As talks among members states on the EU multi-year budget continue, the topic of the size of the funding Latvia may receive after 2020 and under which conditions remains open. But even now it is clear that in relation to EU investments on all levels it will be necessary to change the established paradigm very significantly, according to Latvia’s Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.
Belarus looking forward to EUR 58M compensation from Russia for polluted oil
Belarus, who received from Russia a half a million tonnes of poor-quality oil, is planning after long negotiations to receive a compensation worth 56 million euros, according to Belarusian state news agency BelTA.
Latvian prime minister urges justice minister to «do his homework» before accusing others
Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš urges New Conservative Party leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to «do his homework» before criticizing other ministers.
New chairman of Rail Baltic Estonia to focus on keeping works on schedule
In the Estonian state company Rail Baltic Estonia, the post of the chairman will be taken up by Tõnu Grünberg, who has been tasked with keeping construction works on schedule and ensuring continued funding, ERR reports.
Latvian ministers disagree on proposal for online alcohol trade
As ministers disagree, Latvian government decides not to push to the Saeima amendments to the Handling of Alcoholic Beverages Law that provide permitting alcohol trade in Latvia over the internet.
No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative
In Estonia, the tests on the new coronavirus have been carried out to four people bringing consistently negative results, according to the Estonian Health Board as cited by ERR.
Latvian government supports National Development Plan in spite of objections from ministers
On Tuesday, 25 February, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported the final redaction of the National Development Plan 2021-2027 prepared by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre. Certain ministers, however, voiced objections and concerns about it.
Russia objects to ceasefire in Syria as increased violence claims more lives
With warfare in Syria between government-Russian forces and opposition rebel groups continuing to claim new civilian lives, Russia has rejected the chance of ceasefire as it branded its opponents terrorists not to compromised with, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Latvian Saeima plans to ban the use of Soviet and Nazi Germany uniforms in public events
On Tuesday, 25 February, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee supported in the third reading amendments that provide for banning the use of uniforms used by armed forces and law enforcement units of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, as well as uniform elements, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
After Germany carnival attack, number of hurt people increases
German police, which investigates the incident of a car being driven into a crowd of people during a carnival, has stated that 52 people have been hurt in the incident. 35 of them are still being treated in hospital British public broadcaster BBC reports.
JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
According to the New Conservative Party, the so-called Magnitsky list of sanctions should be expanded with other Latvian oligarchs. Particularly, the party hints of hoping to see ex-politician Andris Šķēle among those on the list.
Canary Island hotel on lock-down over coronavirus
In Spanish Canary Islands, a hotel accommodating several thousand guests has been locked down by health authorities following the visit of an Italian doctor, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, BBC reports.
Ventas osta to cover Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures during transition period
The newly-founded AS Ventas osta will be covering Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures in order to perform the necessary management functions during the transition period, as provided by the by-laws approved by the Latvian government on 25 February.
Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kristīne Misāne is to be delivered to the Republic of Latvia for criminal prosecution by 4 March.
Competition Council permits AS Citadele Bank acquire influence over two businesses
On Thursday, 20 February, Competition Council made the decision to permit AS Citadele Bank acquire decisive influence over LLC UniCredit and LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker because no risks for competition were found, as reported by council representative Zane Gorškova.
Newest comments
