Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case

In Estonia, the first case of a person being infected with the novel coronavirus has been found, stated Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik on Thursday, February 27, as cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

Kiik broke the news on ETV magazine show Terevisioon and unveiled that the affected individual is an Iranian national resident in Estonia, who had arrived in Estonia by bus from Riga, Latvia.

«The passengers on the [same] bus are currently being identified and contacted», Estonian Social Affairs Minister Kiik explained, yet he could not say how many people had been on the bus and had had contact with the infected person.

To keep the infection under control, the individual is currently in isolation in an unnamed hospital in Estonia, according to Kiik, as quoted by the ERR.

Meanwhile, in Latvia, all tests on the novel coronavirus have been negative, the Latvian Centre of Disease Prevention and Control stated on Thursday morning.