Estonia halts giving tourist visas to Chinese citizens

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak in China, Estonia has halted granting tourist visas of the citizens of the East Asian country. An Estonian citizen has, meanwhile, been evacuated from China’s Wuhan province, ERR reports.

On Tuesday, February 4, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu explained to ERR that no tourist visas to Estonia are currently being processed in Beijing, with that information being passed on to relevant firms in Estonia.

«We have also forwarded a warning to Estonian tourism firms,» Reinsalu explained, adding that China itself is not permitting tourist groups.

ERR reports that according to the Foreign Minister an Estonian citizen has been evacuated by France from Wuhan province – the epicentre of the outbreak. The person is to stay in quarantine in France for a total of 14 days.