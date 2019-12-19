Estonia: Invitation for Putin to make visit not to change security policy

As Estonia looks forward to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s answer to visit the Baltic country in 2020, Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik expects the possible visit not to change the security atmosphere between the two neighbours.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Thursday, December 19, that Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid sent an invitation to the Russian president in October to attend the VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples set to take place in Tartu next summer.

No response has yet been received from the Kremlin on whether or not Putin will be coming on a visit.

Speaking to Sõdur magazine, Luik noted: «President Putin has been invited to Tartu, but I think that this, whether it takes place or not, is of no fundamental importance to long-term security policy».

The Estonian Defence Minister added: «Unfortunately, general trends will not be broken, at least as long as Russia does not change its actions towards its neighbours».