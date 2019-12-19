Estonia: Invitation for Putin to make visit not to change security policy
As Estonia looks forward to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s answer to visit the Baltic country in 2020, Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik expects the possible visit not to change the security atmosphere between the two neighbours.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Thursday, December 19, that Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid sent an invitation to the Russian president in October to attend the VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples set to take place in Tartu next summer.
No response has yet been received from the Kremlin on whether or not Putin will be coming on a visit.
Speaking to Sõdur magazine, Luik noted: «President Putin has been invited to Tartu, but I think that this, whether it takes place or not, is of no fundamental importance to long-term security policy».
The Estonian Defence Minister added: «Unfortunately, general trends will not be broken, at least as long as Russia does not change its actions towards its neighbours».
Burovs picked as Honour to Serve Riga candidate list leader in snap elections
After ten years of cooperation, Honour to Serve Riga has decided to run in snap elections in Riga without Harmony. The party has picked Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs as the leader of its list of candidate, the politician told Delfi TV programme with Jānis Domburs.
Freeport authority: Ventspils port has returned to operating normally
With the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control lifting sanctions against Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority, the port has returned to operating normally, as announced by Ventspils Freeport authority public relations head Inga Ieviņa.
Bye-bye bombshell-free 2019 in Lithuania!
As the lengthy holiday season is slowly embracing everybody, Lithuanians glance backwards towards the expiring year. 2019 has brought three major elections, saw in mid-December a series of changes in taxation that will affect every citizen. Yet were they what most will remember about 2019? BNN spoke to all walks of life, asking of their most vivid memories this year.
Key Baltic risks summarised in Lithuania-based study
Institutions are «begging for investments» – such is Lithuania’s situation with its course of economic development according an economist at the Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, which conducted a study into the key risks of the three Baltic states.
Riga City Council’s dismissal draft will not be passed to Public Administration Committee
On Thursday, 19 December, Harmony faction member in the Saeima Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis asked the parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee to pass the draft on the dismissal of Riga City Council to the Public Administration and Local Government Committee, but his request was declined.
Power supply disrupted for nearly 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients in Latvia
On Thursday, 19 December, power supply was disrupted for more than 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients, as confirmed by the company’s representative Tatjana Smirnova.
Saeima plans to punish minors for smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol
On Thursday, 19 December, Latvia’s Saeima supported amendments to the Protection of the Rights of the Child Law, which provide for adoption of administrative liability for children for storage and consumption of cigarettes, alcoholic and energy drinks, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat
In Australia, where emergency workers continue to fight a large number of summer wild fires, the state of New South Wales has announced a second state of emergency in two months.
Levits: US sanctions made it clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country
After US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control imposed sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes, and four legal person associated with him, it became clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives impeaches President Trump
In the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives has impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, yet the Senate is unlikely to agree and convict the American chief executive.
Ex-Mayor of Daugavpils accused of requesting a bribe and illegally storing firearm ammunition
Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General has raised charges against once the chairman of Daugavpils City Council Rihards Eigims for requesting a bribe of EUR 10 000 and illegally storing eight firearm cartridges.
Linkaits: creation of Ventas osta will be halted after studying OFAC decision
The decision regarding the cancellation of the order to create state company Ventas osta to take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties and functions will be made once the government has studied the decision made by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control to exclude Ventspils Freeport authority from the list of sanctions, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 19 December.
Ventspils Freeport Authority removed from US sanctions’ list
The Freeport of Ventspils Authority has been removed from the US list of sanctions, according to the statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
November’s inflation in Latvia higher than EU’s and Eurozone’s average inflation index
In November 2019, Latvia’s inflation was higher than the average in the European Union and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday, 18 December.
NATO improves surveillance capabilities in Europe with expensive drones
Military alliance NATO will be delivered this week its second Global Hawk drone as part of its long-term attempts to boost surveillance capabilities with intelligence data expected to be available to all NATO members.
Transport Ministry’s representative appointed as Ventspils Freeport board’s chairperson
Inguna Strautmane, a representative of Latvia’s Transport Ministry, has been appointed as Ventspils Freeport board chairperson. Finance Ministry’s representative Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis has been appointed as the freeport board’s vice-chairman.
Lithuania adopts state budget with higher corporate tax on banks
The Lithuanian legislature has on Wednesday passed the state budget. It sets forth increasing the corporate tax on banks and new tax on polluting cars.
Russia expects to complete Nord Stream 2 amid U.S. sanctions
American sanctions against builders of Nord Stream 2 approved by the U.S. Congress would not prevent the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project from being completed, Kremlin press representative Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Riga City Council’s dismissal draft makes its way through in the Saeima
On Wednesday, 18 December, Saeima submitted for review to the Budget and Finance Committee the legislative draft about the dismissal of Riga City Council. Thereby the draft has started its way through the parliament.
Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions
The sanctions US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control applied to Aivars Lembergs and the organizations under his control will not affect the companies in which the court has taken away any control or influence the suspended mayor of Ventspils once had, as reported by Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics.
Productivity rise for Baltic company can be secured through innovations
In the next 12 months businesses in Latvia and Estonia have plans to increase productivity by developing innovations, whereas businesses in Lithuania have plans to do this by increasing production output, as concluded by SEB Bank’s survey among financial directors of major Baltic companies.
Means of 22% Estonians were close to poverty, data on 2018 show
In Estonia, last year, 21.7% of the population lived at risk of poverty, while 2,4% of Estonians lived off means seen as absolute poverty, according to estimates by Statistics Estonia.
Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out
The sanctions applied to Aivars Lembergs and Ventspils Freeport by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control is an opportunity to sort some things out, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma.
Polish Supreme Court sees EU membership danger in judicial reforms
Polish Supreme Court has expressed concern over planned judicial law, which would permit removal of judges for being outspoken about judicial policy. In case judicial reforms are implemented, their non-compliance with European Union law could end in risking continued Polish membership in the bloc.
Newest comments
Pathetic @ 2019-12-19 00:51:24
Yes take over ports and sell to foreign capital. OECD nonesense over national interests. No wonder why SNL laughs at them.
-
Pathetic @ 2019-12-19 00:44:28
Failed state and a laughing stock for neighbors and global society at large. Distruction at the expense of the nation and redistribution of wealth (between political elites). First the banks then the ports. Anything else? there is nothing else. A titanic led by prime minister who holds the US citizenship just in case the things turn too ugly. A true patriot. NOT.
-
Jonathan @ 2019-12-18 21:21:40
This is tant amount to blackmail by America and a poorly disguised bid to increase exports of shale gas from the USA. Such sanctions would bolster a move to shift away from dollar domination. A foolish move by America.
-
Augusto crucco @ 2019-12-16 10:51:13
-
Zerry @ 2019-12-12 23:54:56
That looks like mafia action. For what those companies are paying? Tens of thousands, what will they get for that? Looks like Lembergs is like a kind if “godfather” of his clan.