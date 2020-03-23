Estonia issues short-term bonds to offset economic effects of COVID-19 outbreak

In Estonia, the Ministry of Finance has auctioned short-term bonds with the total value of EUR 200 million as part of a government package to stabilise the economy currently hit by an outbreak of COVID-19, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The Estonian Finance Ministry issued a total of 2,000 bonds, with a nominal value of EUR 100,000 each. The average yield on maturity of the bonds issued was -0.296% resulting in a negative rate, ERR wrote on Monday, March 23.

The bond auction is part of the Estonian government’s response to the economic crisis caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The first round of issuing on March 23 for EUR 200 million was auctioned in two terms: six and 12 months to a total four dealers submitted bids, ERR reports.