Estonia: It’s better to be overly cautious to save lives

In Estonia, which has the worst national coronavirus outbreak in the Baltic states, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has urged people to act cautiously and with consideration every day to save lives and stay healthy, ERR reports.

The Estonian head of government has addressed his compatriots in a video address published by the ERR English on Monday, March 23. Here are some excerpts from the speech.

«As of right now, we have gathered samples from more than three and a half thousand people and have identified more than three hundred infected.

In reality, there are more people carrying the virus than there are people who have been officially diagnosed.»

«We do not have much proven knowledge in this current situation and that is why, for both individual people and for the state, it is better to be safe than sorry. It is better to overreact than to be careless. It is better to restrict our behaviour excessively than not enough. By doing this, we can overcome the disease together.»