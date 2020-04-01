Estonia looking at mass tests’ option to determine latency of COVID-19

The Estonian government has set itself the goal of mass tests of COVID-19 in the society, its Foreign Minister has revealed as the worst-hit Baltic country is looking at ways to overcome the outbreak, Estonian public broadcaster reports.

By Tuesday, March 31, in Estonia, 745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered and four people had died from health problems related to the infectious disease, according to the official data published in Koroonakaart.ee.

«In my opinion, one element of an exit strategy is mass testing.

This is what we are going to discuss with the crisis committee Friday, looking at running rapid tests, which are evidence-based, reliable, and to test a large portion of the population and actually get an overview of how much latency or concealed spread there is in society, and with this being certain that you can better control the virus’ spread,» Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu explained to ETV on Tuesday, March 31.

The Estonian government had decided on Tuesday that that mass testing was a goal, according to Reinsalu, as cited by ERR.