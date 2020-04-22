Estonia looking to lift restrictions in summer and gradually

The Estonian government is expected to prolong the emergency situation in the Baltic country. Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik has warned that restrictions could be lifted gradually during summer, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

With an emergency situation in place since mid-March, but having avoided a nationwide lockdown or quarantine, Estonia is the worst-hit Baltic country with an outbreak of the COVID-19 disease.

Minister Kiik said to ETV’s Aktuaalne kaamera that scheduled treatment at hospitals resumed on Tuesday, with the next alleviation likely to concern public events, currently banned, and shopping malls, currently closed except for pharmacies, bank offices and a few other essential shops.

«A clear distinction needs to be made between what is promised for May and what is promised for July-August. Right now, it is probably premature to decide on July and August. If we are talking about big, international events, other obstacles come into play; as for smaller, domestic events, various business restrictions – well we can broadly alleviate these by the middle of summer,» ERR cited the Estonian Social Affairs Minister as saying.