Estonia marks 100 years since victory over Soviet Russian forces

The Tartu Peace Treaty signed between Soviet Russia and Estonia in 1920 sealed Estonian victory in its battle clear its territory from foreign forces and Soviet Russian commitment to recognise the independence of the then young neighbouring country.

On Sunday, February 2, the city of Tartu hosted events to mark the signing of the historic document. Foreign ambassadors and the foreign ministers of Latvia, Finland and Poland took part, according to ERR.

The Chancery of the Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid wrote that at the Vanemuine Concert Hall Kaljulaid delivered a speech.

«The Estonian nation had won, successfully defending its freedom in a bloody war against a most powerful enemy.

The Tartu Peace Treaty not only formalised the victory both legally and diplomatically, but it also laid the foundations for the wider recognition of Estonia as an independent and sovereign state. Our country became a subject of international relations instead of an object,» stated Kersti Kaljulaid.

«However, the road to victory and the Tartu Peace Treaty was not easy. The diplomat’s quill brought us success, but it moved in unison with the warrior’s sword as they shared a common cause. Neither one could have prevailed without the other,» Kaljulaid continued.

«The Estonian People’s Force was what effectively protected our beleaguered land in 1918 and then proceeded to liberate it completely.

Without this proper military presence the voices of the Estonian diplomats in Paris, London and even Tartu would have sounded too feeble. If they would have sounded at all,» the Estonian President said.