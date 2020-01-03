Estonia officially joins UN Security Council

The Estonian flag has been raised at the UN Security Council in the U.S., where the Baltic country has been elected to protect international law globally, together with 14 other countries in 2020 and 2021.

Estonian Foreign Ministry reports that the official ceremony was held in New York on Thursday, January 3.

According to the press statement, Estonia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sven Jürgenson spoke at the ceremony. The diplomat said that a lot can be achieved at the UN Security Council to alleviate human suffering in the world and preserve the order based on international law.

«Estonia is contributing to ensuring that the UN Security Council discusses all the conflicts and crises that involve the violation of international law and human rights. It is particularly important to protect women and children that are caught in conflicts.

We will also focus on topics and regions on which we have taken a leading role at the Security Council, such as the chairing of the Sudan and Iraq sanctions committees,» Jürgenson added.

As an elected member of the UN Security Council, Estonia will attend all sessions, have the right to vote and will chair two sanctions committees.

As a member of the Security Council, Estonia will also be able to introduce topics in the forms of discussions and briefings; for example, there are plans to raise awareness about international cyber norms and the application of existing international law in cyberspace.

In 2020, Estonia will take over the presidency of the UN Security Council in May, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.