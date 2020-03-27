Estonia orders protective equipment from China for 10 million euros
Estonia has ordered from a company in China antiviral protection and medial equipment worth more than 10 million euros. Tallinn explained supplies could not be ordered in Europe right now, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported.
«The entire [Chinese] order is a one-month supply, as the situation progresses. Even if there end up being more people in intensive care, the supply is covered,» Estonian Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab explained in an interview with ETV.
Read also: Latest Covid-19 data for Baltics. 280 in Latvia, 344 in Lithuania, 575 in Estonia
In the order, made by Estonia on Thursday, March 26, masks, gloves, protective suits, goggles and other equipment from the company; 7.6 million protective masks alone have been ordered.
In addition, the order includes 5.5 million surgical masks, two million FFP-2 respirators and 100,000 FFP-3 respirators, for use by medical staff, ERR reports.
Newest comments
-
Sam @ 2020-03-26 15:52:40
Yes, obviously the terrorists have sophisticated labs out in the desert where they can design and build these viruses, and then have the means to infiltrate the global community. Get a brain!
-
Peter (SE) @ 2020-03-25 19:39:10
Holy shit, sounds like Putin is the leader you listen to, and think he is some kind of "god". To me, he is a former KGB agent with to much power and thats why almost nobody dare to be critical.
-
@ 2020-03-23 18:07:05
Dear Daniel, the greatest enemies for the world are idiots like yourself
-
mishel @ 2020-03-23 08:17:44
Printing counterfeit banknotes and infiltrating bank information and money laundering by various hackers and drug traffickers and collecting donations such as the Clinton Foundation and earning money from the Internet (a successful way to earn 2 men in California!) Are ways to finance terrorists.
-
morgan @ 2020-03-23 08:09:15
Drug trafficking is one way of earning money from terrorists. Terrorists need money to help countless agents (such as black Americans) in all countries.