Estonia orders protective equipment from China for 10 million euros

Estonia has ordered from a company in China antiviral protection and medial equipment worth more than 10 million euros. Tallinn explained supplies could not be ordered in Europe right now, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported.

«The entire [Chinese] order is a one-month supply, as the situation progresses. Even if there end up being more people in intensive care, the supply is covered,» Estonian Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab explained in an interview with ETV.

In the order, made by Estonia on Thursday, March 26, masks, gloves, protective suits, goggles and other equipment from the company; 7.6 million protective masks alone have been ordered.

In addition, the order includes 5.5 million surgical masks, two million FFP-2 respirators and 100,000 FFP-3 respirators, for use by medical staff, ERR reports.