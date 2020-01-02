Estonia raises minimum wage by 44 euros

Minimum wage in Estonia has from the beginning of the year 2020 been increased by 44 euros from 540 to 584 euros before taxes.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that he minimum hourly rate was 3.21 euros in 2019 and has now risen to 3.48 euros.

Trade unions and employer organisations in the northern-most Baltic country reached a minimum wage agreement with the help a national conciliator at the end of 2019.

In the context of the average wage in Estonia, the minimum wage will rise to about 40 percent of the average wage.