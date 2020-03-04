Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy

In Estonia, the second case of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been found. The patient is in a good state of health and has travelled by plane from northern Italy to Riga, Latvia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The second COVID-19 patient travelled by plane from Bergamo in northern Italy to Riga on February 29 and used personal transport to continue the way back to Estonia.

The head of the emergency department of the Health Board, Martin Kadai, said to ERR those who had been in close contact with the patient were being identified and that Latvian authorities have also been contacted.

With the patient’s health not being at serious risk, the person is self-quarantining at home. Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 patient in Estonia is a man who had flown from Istanbul to Riga and then taken a bus to Tallinn on February 27. Currently, the person is recovering in the West Tallinn Central Hospital, ERR reports.