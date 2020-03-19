Estonia requires quarantined homes to dispose of waste in safe manner

The Estonian Environment Ministry has stated that household waste from homes under quarantine due to COVID-19 infections have to be disposed of in a sealed bag, effectively halting the sorting of waste in affected households, ERR reports.

In Estonia, where on Thursday, March 19, there are 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all waste from affected households should be placed in the one bag regardless of what it consists of, contrary to normal practice, and not separated by type of material.

The bag should be carefully sealed and disposed in the mixed waste bin, while, waste from an affected household should not be disposed of in the same bag as that from non-quarantining properties, the Estonian Environment Ministry stated.

«It is extremely important to understand that if coronavirus is diagnosed or suspected, waste will be collected in a different way,» Ministry’s Secretary Kaupo Heinma stressed, ERR reports.