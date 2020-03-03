Estonia sentences Russian citizen for crushing through border gates

A court in Estonia has sentenced a Russian citizen to three months in prison for illegal border crossing by ramming a car through the gates of a border check point in Narva, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The incident took place over the weekend, at night, when, according to the court ruling as cited by ERR, 49-year-old Antoli Bogdanov crossed the border illegally in a Mitsubishi Pajero before entering the city of Narva and asking a taxi driver to call the police.

«The aim of his actions weren’t directly to ignore orders by officials and to penetrate the Estonian territory, it happened due to his mental state,» ERR quoted assistant prosecutor of Viru Circuit Marina Zagorets said.

The man would serve his sentence in Estonia and has expressed a wish to not to return to Russia after the prison term, ERR reports.