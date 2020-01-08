Estonia to bring its troops home from Iraq in case of escalation

Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik has said after Estonian military instructors did not fell victim to an Iranian rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq that Estonian troops would be returned home if hostilities break out.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that Estonian defence and foreign affairs ministers met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas early on Wednesday, January 8.

«These men are instructors, not combat troops; they have no role in fighting,» the Estonian Defence Minister explained to reporters.

«If hostilities break out, the personnel should be brought home,» Luik said, noting that there were no signs of this at present.

Luik announced to the press that Estonian Defence Forces’ personnel were not present at the base when it was attacked, in retaliation to last week’s U.S. missile strike which killed prominent Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. No Estonians were injured, ERR reports.