Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation
AS Eesti Teed, the Estonian state road maintenance and construction firm, is profitable and the current market ensures favourable prices to the state, so the firm will be up for privatisation, ERR reports citing the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
In 2012, AS Eesti Teed was set up as a road maintenance company that also engages in construction work.
«The reorganization of the maintenance market resulted in a tight competitive environment, favourable price levels for the state,
and eliminated the need to retain state-owned enterprises in an area where private entrepreneurs operate successfully under market conditions,» Taavi Aas, the Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure explained.
In the second quarter of 2020, AS Eesti Teed would be up at public auction with a starting price of EUR 16.9 million, ERR reports.
Keywords: Estonia privatisation road maintenance
Germany calls on EU members to accept refugee children from Greek camps
The German government has expressed willingness and urged other EU member states to accept vulnerable refugee children from camps in Greece, according to German public broadcaster DW.
Global oil prices drop sharply
Global oil prices have fallen sharply on Monday, March 9, as they lost 30% of value and rebounded to a drop of eight percent after Saudi Arabia cut its prices, AFP reports.
Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
Due to the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in foreign countries, Latvia’s consular service is unable to pay for a return ticket to Latvia in situation when the previously bought ticket is invalid, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Department.
Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%
Compared to February 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in February 2020. Prices of goods had increased by 1.9 % and prices of services by 3.1 %. Compared to 2015, consumer prices were 9.4 % higher in February 2020.
SIFFA: Latvian residents reportedly pay EUR 114.3 million in medicine markup
Last year, patients in Latvia paid a total of EUR 114.3 million or 49.24% of medicines’ self-cost in markup applied by wholesale traders and pharmacies, as reported by International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.
Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation
AS Eesti Teed, the Estonian state road maintenance and construction firm, is profitable and the current market ensures favourable prices to the state, so the firm will be up for privatisation, ERR reports citing the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
Magnitsky case-related assets worth half a million dollars arrested
Latvian State Police’s Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit has arrested assets related to Magnitsky case worth half a million dollars, as reported by State Police Public Relations Office’s senior specialist Elīna Priedīte.
Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever
Estonian citizens have been recommended over the introduction of quarantine in northern Italy to return home from the areas if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19, according to a statement by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, as cited by the ERR.
Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions
Why does Nemiro continue risking Latvia’s economic state by maintaining friendly relations with people of questionable reputation and standing?
Dutch court starts trial into flight MH17, murder of 298 people in Ukraine
A court in the Netherlands, is opening proceedings into the downing of the flight MH17 and the murder of 298 people in 2014, in eastern Ukraine. Three Russian and one Ukrainian citizen is the suspect, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
For years tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have lacked appropriate license
Because of Riga municipality’s negligence, tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have not had appropriate license for ten years. Nor are there any regulations that require trams and trolleybuses to undergo regular technical examination as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Coronavirus: Italy introduces travel restrictions in territories with 16 mln people
The government of Italy has introduced travel restrictions in territories hit by the novel coronavirus, where a total of 16 million people live, BBC reports.
Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia
Three more infection cases with coronavirus Covid-19 have been found in Latvia, making the total number of infection cases six, according to the announcement from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s on Twitter.
Weeks beginning in Latvia to be sunny and dry
This week air temperature in Latvia will reach up to +9° C. Weather will be windy and rich with precipitation, predicts Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Week in Lithuania: PM wants more control on intelligence services, court appointed for a high-profile spying case
In Lithuania, the top news stories last week were Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis seeking more control on intelligence services, the choice of a court in a high-profile spying case and action against sports manipulation.
BNN summary of the week: Debt write-off. Latvia to care for orphans. IUB prohibition
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Becoming active; Making the greens; Money for virus; City council tries; Children in Latvia; Prohibition and Approval.
Full text of Maxima tragedy criminal case may become available in November
The full text of the ruling made in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will be available 16 November, as confirmed by the court. The ruling may be appealed only once the full text has become available.
Lithuania conducting extensive coronavirus prevention, monitoring health of 5 000 people
In Lithuania, where by Friday, March 6, one case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, health authorities are monitoring the health of 5 175 people, who have recently travelled to places hit by a virus outbreak abroad, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
Final ruling in Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case announced
This week the final ruling in the so-called Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case was announced this week in Latvia. The accused were sentenced to considerable fines, conditional prison sentence, as well as community service.
airBaltic reduces number of seats in aircraft 4% due to coronavirus risks
Latvian national airBaltic airline has decided to reduce the number of seats in its aircraft 4%. This measure will remain in force from 23 March to 5 April, as reported by the company’s representative Alise Briede.
Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total
Estonian health authorities have confirmed a total of ten cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 in the Baltic country. Several persons tested positive this week have taken a flight from northern Italy to Riga last weekend, ERR reports.
Planning and risk management software to be adopted for Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica joint company RB Rail has commenced the adoption of planning and risk management software to ensure efficient management of project activities and resources, as reported by the project’s representative Rūta Vētra.
NEPLP: First Baltic Channel should include Latvian news
Content creators and owner of television channel First Baltic Channel LLC Baltic Media Alliance have to provide a specific volume of Latvian news, stresses National Electronic Mass Media Council, reacting to information about a possible closure of PBK news service and termination of local content creation.
Turkey deploys police to Greek border to keep migrants at border
Greece has stated that over the past six days it has denied 34 778 attempts to cross the Turkey-EU border illegally. Ankara has announced sending 1 000 police officers against Greek border guards pushing migrants back into Turkey, BBC reports.
Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rainy on weekends and next week
At the end of the week, weather in Latvia will be influenced by high atmospheric pressure area. However, from Saturday, 7 March, onward cyclone activity will increase, bringing in clouds and precipitation. Wind speed will also increase next week, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Latest
- Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation
- Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever
- Estonian parties believe EU can avert migration crisis from repeating itself
- Estonian wage growth keeps regional differences in pay
- This winter in Estonia was four days long, but it has been worse
- Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy | 1
- Estonian schools step up hygiene
- Port of Tallinn, seeking cleaner air, builds power grid connection to ferries
- Coronavirus situation in Estonia – stable with one case found
- Estonian Tallink Grupp sees profit growth of EUR 9.7 million on year
Most read
- Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy | 1
- Coronavirus situation in Estonia – stable with one case found
- This winter in Estonia was four days long, but it has been worse
- Port of Tallinn, seeking cleaner air, builds power grid connection to ferries
- Estonian schools step up hygiene
- Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever
- Estonian wage growth keeps regional differences in pay
- Estonian parties believe EU can avert migration crisis from repeating itself
- Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation
Most commented
- Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy | 1
- Estonian parties believe EU can avert migration crisis from repeating itself
- Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever
- Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation
- Coronavirus situation in Estonia – stable with one case found
- Port of Tallinn, seeking cleaner air, builds power grid connection to ferries
- Estonian schools step up hygiene
- This winter in Estonia was four days long, but it has been worse
- Estonian wage growth keeps regional differences in pay
Top 5 Business news
- Road Transport Administrative requests blocking of Yandex Taxi mobile app and website
- Competition Council permits Baltcom and Bite Latvija merge
- Number of accused persons in ABLV Bank criminal case increases to 14
- Latvia hands Belarus a project for cooperation in transport and logistics
- BNN summary of the week: Debt write-off. Latvia to care for orphans. IUB prohibition
Top 5 Social news
- Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia
- Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia
- Lithuania conducting extensive coronavirus prevention, monitoring health of 5 000 people
- Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total
- Samples from 170 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia
Top 5 World news
- Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total
- Lithuania and Ukraine agree on labour migration regulation
- EU raises coronavirus risk level, deeming it moderate to high
- Latvia supports commencing EU accession talks with North Macedonia
- Estonia sentences Russian citizen for crushing through border gates
Top 5 Video
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
Newest galleries
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Newest comments
-
Bob @ 2020-03-09 12:10:10
-
@ 2020-03-07 14:46:05
-
James.Nancy @ 2020-03-06 20:17:10
As long as the road is right, you are not afraid of the road
-
Chris @ 2020-03-05 23:47:13
-
Superman @ 2020-03-05 20:49:10
I want Starbucks.And bring some unicorn frapucinos with you! And why they not coming? Scared? :O WE even have stables for unicorns <.<