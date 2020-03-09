Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation

AS Eesti Teed, the Estonian state road maintenance and construction firm, is profitable and the current market ensures favourable prices to the state, so the firm will be up for privatisation, ERR reports citing the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

In 2012, AS Eesti Teed was set up as a road maintenance company that also engages in construction work.

«The reorganization of the maintenance market resulted in a tight competitive environment, favourable price levels for the state,

and eliminated the need to retain state-owned enterprises in an area where private entrepreneurs operate successfully under market conditions,» Taavi Aas, the Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure explained.

In the second quarter of 2020, AS Eesti Teed would be up at public auction with a starting price of EUR 16.9 million, ERR reports.