Estonia to host British Prime Minister on Saturday

Estonia will host a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, December 21, after an exchange of prime ministerial text messages, Estonian media report.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR and Delfi.ee news portal report that Johnson, who earlier in December won in a landslide a snap general election, was reportedly invited by his Estonian counterpart Jüri Ratas (Centre Party) the night after the election.

Although the preliminary invitation had already been made, the high-profile visit was agreed in an exchange of text messages between the two heads of government.

«I had already made an initial request to Boris Johnson to come to Estonia. It took shape tonight; I exchanged an SMS [text message] with him and said he was always welcome to visit his soldiers,» Estonian Prime Minister unveiled last week.

Military personnel from United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force have been based at Ämari on NATO Baltic air policing duties on more than one occasion, most recently earlier in 2019, and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup is based at the Tapa base, in northern Estonia.