Estonia to host British Prime Minister on Saturday
Estonia will host a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, December 21, after an exchange of prime ministerial text messages, Estonian media report.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR and Delfi.ee news portal report that Johnson, who earlier in December won in a landslide a snap general election, was reportedly invited by his Estonian counterpart Jüri Ratas (Centre Party) the night after the election.
Although the preliminary invitation had already been made, the high-profile visit was agreed in an exchange of text messages between the two heads of government.
«I had already made an initial request to Boris Johnson to come to Estonia. It took shape tonight; I exchanged an SMS [text message] with him and said he was always welcome to visit his soldiers,» Estonian Prime Minister unveiled last week.
Military personnel from United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force have been based at Ämari on NATO Baltic air policing duties on more than one occasion, most recently earlier in 2019, and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup is based at the Tapa base, in northern Estonia.
Ex-President of Latvia wants to manage Latvian Basketball Association
Latvia’s former president Raimonds Vējonis has officially submitted his application as a candidate for the position of president of Latvian Basketball Association, as reported by LBS.
Justice Minister suspends State Land Service’s director general Zvidriņa
Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has ordered a disciplinary case against State Land Service director general Solvita Zvidriņa, suspending her.
Attīstībai/Par! picks Mārtiņš Staķis as their mayoral candidate
The Attīstībai/Par! association of political parties has picked Saeima deputy Mārtiņš Staķis as their mayoral candidate in Riga, as confirmed by the party.
Alcohol and tobacco products to become more expensive in Latvia next year
In accordance with the Law on Excise Tax, with 1 January 2020 onward, excise tax on tax products and tobacco products will increase, reminds State Revenue Service.
Producer price level in Latvia's industry decrease 0.4%
Compared to October, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry dropped by 0.1 % in November 2019. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market dropped by 0.5 %, however prices of exported products increased by 0.3 %.
Linkaits on port management model: we have to look forward, not back
Saeima’s approved law amendments that provide for the foundation of a new state company – Ventas osta – represent a step towards a new port management model, Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits told LETA.
Saeima conceptually supports changes for prosecutor general’s approval
Latvia’s Saeima has conceptually supported amendments to the Law on the Office of the Prosecutor and the Law on Judicial Power, which provide for changing the order in which the prosecutor general is approved in position, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.
Saeima decides: Riga City Council will be allowed to be elected for more than five years if dismissed
In spite of opposition deputies’ objections and opposition from one coalition party, members of the ruling coalition adopted amendments to laws on Thursday, 19 December, allowing election of Riga City Council for a term of longer than five years in the event of its dismissal.
Nuclear fuel in Belarus’ new plant to arrive in coming months
Belarus’ first, the Astravyets nuclear powerplant, is expected to receive its first nuclear fuel delivery in early 2020, as reported by Lithuania’s LRT broadcaster and Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA.
Saeima conceptually supports Riga City Council dismissal
Latvia’s Saeima has conceptually supported the legislative draft detailing Riga City Council’s dismissal. It provides for dismissing the city council and appointing an interim administration, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Russia to appeal against disqualification of its athletes over doping manipulations
Russia has decided to officially appeal against the four-year ban on its athletes to compete in major international sporting events under the Russian flag over manipulations with doping tests.
USA: de-listing of Ventspils Freeport was possible thanks to Latvian government’s active work
The sanctions US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control were lifted after the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes, stepped down from the freeport’s board and the Latvian government performed actions to end his influence there, according to the latest press-release of the US Department of the Treasury.
Burovs picked as Honour to Serve Riga candidate list leader in snap elections
After ten years of cooperation, Honour to Serve Riga has decided to run in snap elections in Riga without Harmony. The party has picked Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs as the leader of its list of candidate, the politician told Delfi TV programme with Jānis Domburs.
Freeport authority: Ventspils port has returned to operating normally
With the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control lifting sanctions against Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority, the port has returned to operating normally, as announced by Ventspils Freeport authority public relations head Inga Ieviņa.
Bye-bye bombshell-free 2019 in Lithuania!
As the lengthy holiday season is slowly embracing everybody, Lithuanians glance backwards towards the expiring year. 2019 has brought three major elections, saw in mid-December a series of changes in taxation that will affect every citizen. Yet were they what most will remember about 2019? BNN spoke to all walks of life, asking of their most vivid memories this year.
Key Baltic risks summarised in Lithuania-based study
Institutions are «begging for investments» – such is Lithuania’s situation with its course of economic development according an economist at the Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, which conducted a study into the key risks of the three Baltic states.
Riga City Council’s dismissal draft will not be passed to Public Administration Committee
On Thursday, 19 December, Harmony faction member in the Saeima Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis asked the parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee to pass the draft on the dismissal of Riga City Council to the Public Administration and Local Government Committee, but his request was declined.
Power supply disrupted for nearly 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients in Latvia
On Thursday, 19 December, power supply was disrupted for more than 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients, as confirmed by the company’s representative Tatjana Smirnova.
Estonia: Invitation for Putin to make visit not to change security policy
As Estonia looks forward to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s answer to visit the Baltic country in 2020, Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik expects the possible visit not to change the security atmosphere between the two neighbours.
Saeima plans to punish minors for smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol
On Thursday, 19 December, Latvia’s Saeima supported amendments to the Protection of the Rights of the Child Law, which provide for adoption of administrative liability for children for storage and consumption of cigarettes, alcoholic and energy drinks, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat
In Australia, where emergency workers continue to fight a large number of summer wild fires, the state of New South Wales has announced a second state of emergency in two months.
Levits: US sanctions made it clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country
After US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control imposed sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes, and four legal person associated with him, it became clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives impeaches President Trump
In the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives has impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, yet the Senate is unlikely to agree and convict the American chief executive.
Ex-Mayor of Daugavpils accused of requesting a bribe and illegally storing firearm ammunition
Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General has raised charges against once the chairman of Daugavpils City Council Rihards Eigims for requesting a bribe of EUR 10 000 and illegally storing eight firearm cartridges.
