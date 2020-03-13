Estonia with 27 cases of COVID-19 declares state of emergency until May
The government in Estonia, where 27 cases of the COVID-19 disease and a case of local transmission have been confirmed, has declared a state of emergency until May 1 and banned all public gatherings, cultural performances and care home visits, ERR reports.
The Estonian Health Board announced on Thursday, March 12, that 27 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been laboratory-confirmed and a local spread of the virus has been identified. The focus areas of virus prevention are Tallinn, Saaremaa, Võrumaa and health authorities are concentrating on protecting the risk groups for the virus – the elderly, ERR reports.
Also Thursday, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas declared a nationwide state of emergency until May 1. As part of it, all public gatherings are banned. Education institutions will be closed for regular studies to be substituted by e-learning.
All Estonian residents or foreign citizens entering in Estonia from outbreak regions and countries have been obliged to spend two weeks in quarantine. Museums and movie theatres will be closed through May 1. All performances, concerts, sporting events and conferences are banned for the duration of the state of emergency, ERR reports.
Keywords: coronavirus Covid-19 Estonia pandemic
